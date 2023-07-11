Prime Day Deal: This Portable Washing Machine Is On Sale for Just $103

Every apartment has its drawbacks, whether it’s your first (and you’re just happy to be out of dorms) or you’re several years into adulthood but are willing to make certain concessions for the right space. Regardless, for most apartment-dwellers, the luxury of an in-unit washer-dryer is a possibility that’s quickly tossed aside in favor of budgeting for other things like space or location.

For Prime Day, though, this portable washing machine and dryer is on sale for 15% off at a mere $103. For anyone who lives in New York and uses their local laundromat, that’s three cycles of laundry. It’s basically paid for itself. Also, we vote that saving that time and effort — instead of having to lug a heavy bag all the way down to the laundromat, sit there for two hours, play the “is it still wet or just warm” guessing game, and then lug the bag all the way back — is more than worth that price.

Courtesy of Amazon

Now, even excellent life hacks like this come with a catch. The included wash basin is small compared to the industrial-sized units at a laundromat. The other hiccup is that you need to drain the water out at the end. But maybe you live on a lower floor and can get away with dumping it into the alley outside your window. Maybe you have a floor drain already, in which case this is even easier. Maybe you can figure out a way to lift it high enough to do it in the sink. Regardless, taking the time to find a workaround is well worth the longer-term solution.