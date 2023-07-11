Prime Day Deal: This Instant Pot Has 52,000 5-Star Reviews — And It’s Now Nearly 40% Off

Instant Pots have become near-ubiquitous over the years, and with good reason. They’re truly multi-use and are relatively reasonably priced, considering all they can do. The great news? They’re also deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day, from July 11 to 12. So if you need a sign that you should hop on the Instant Pot bandwagon, this is it. Many of the brand’s offerings are on sale, too — from different Instant Pots and accessories to stand mixers and coffee makers — but we love this deal on the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, which is nearly 40% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

Seriously, though. This device can do it all. It can pressure-cook, slow-cook, steam, sauté, and more. It has 15 one-touch settings for cooking ribs, soup, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, dessert, et cetera. Its lid, pot, and accessories are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. It’s also especially perfect for those who are short on counter space or who want to save time. Need further encouragement? Taylor Galla, SPY’s wellness editor, swears by the Instant Pot — so much so that she and her boyfriend use three (yes, three) between the two of them: “One [Instant Pot] was mine and two were my boyfriend’s,” she says. “When we moved in together, they became one big happy family. Sometimes we’ll cook our whole dinner in that little pod of Instant Pots.” Sold.

Other Instant Deals We Love