The Top Prime Day Kitchen Deals Are Truly Insane This Year

It’s official! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is set to take place July 12-13 this year and we’ve done some deep digging to help you find everything you could ever want and need when it comes to the best Prime Day deals, TV deals, fashion deals, tech deals and more.

As the anticipation for Prime Day 2022 continues to loom, we’re predicting that one of the best areas of savings will be in the kitchen gadgets category. Major brands like Le Creuset, Dash, Cuisinart, Lodge and more tend to hugely discount their best-sellers during this two-day extravaganza, and this year is sure to be no different.

Below you’ll find some of our favorite Prime Day deals within the kitchen category. Many of these Prime Day kitchen deals proved to be wildly popular during Prime Day 2021, so we’re sure they’ll be back and better than ever for this year’s event. From incredible discounts on Dutch ovens to indoor grills and Instant Pots, the options below are not only great deals but just great products in general. Even at full price, these picks are worth every penny.

So without further ado, take a look at our list below for the absolute best Prime Day deals for kitchen gadgets and appliances. And be sure to bookmark and check back repeatedly as we’ll be updating all of our Prime Day content as the days go on. Keep in mind that these deals are changing as the day goes on, but we’ll update this Prime Day kitchen gadgets page with the latest discounts and products as best we can.

If you’re looking for more information on Prime Day 2022 and all that it has to offer, you may want to also check out our guide on the best Prime Day deals for this year.

The Best Prime Day Deals: Air Fryers

Last year we saw up to 35% off top-rated air fryers from Instant Vortex, Cosori, and more. Prime Day 2022 will surely see the prices of these products go down by that much or more.

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer

This premium air fryer from Instant Pot boasts a seven-in-one design and a 10-quart capacity that can handle multiple meals at once. It can roast, toast, broil, bake, dehydrate and even rotisserie your meal and has one-step EvenCrisp Technology so you get a crispy outside and juicy inside each time. The Instant Vortex circulates hot air around your food so everything cooks evenly and the machine requires little to no preheating and is designed for making dinner in half the time of a conventional oven.

Courtesy of Amazon

Dash 3QT Premium Air Fryer

Prime Day just wouldn’t feel complete without a great deal on an air fryer, and Amazon saved its best Prime Day deals on air fryers for today, June 21st. Now, you can save 22% on the always popular DASH air fryers as well as ones from Instant Pot, COSORI and Philips. These 3QT air fryers make it incredibly easy to prepare healthy food for two to four people, and they couldn’t be easier to clean or use.

Courtesy of Amazon

COSORI Max XL Air Fryer

This COSORI Max XL air fryer is available for a reduced price for Prime Day of $119.99. This top-rated air fryer has 12 different one-touch cooking functions and 360° air circulation so you get those crispy results with less oil involved. The air fryer has a 5.8-quart square basket inside where you can fit up to an entire chicken, and the machine is designed to cook for three to five people total. It’s got cooking presets available for steak, chicken, french fries, vegetables and more, and the removable baskets are dishwasher-safe so they’re easy to clean.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Blenders

This year, we’re predicting that you’ll be able to save up to 36% on Blenders From Ninja, Vitamix and more. This will be one of the best Prime Day deals for 2022, so be sure to keep an eye out, if you’re looking to score one of these top-rated blenders for your home.

This blender from Ninja was on sale for 30% off during Prime Day 2021 and we’re betting that we’ll see the price go down this low or lower in 2022. It comes with 1000 watts of power for crushing ice and breaking down tough ingredients for a smooth blend. It’s got a 72-ounce, XL capacity that’s great for smoothies, shakes, soups and other blended goods. It’s got Total Crushing Technology built-in and comes with a recipe book for inspiration.

Courtesy of Amazon

Vitamix Explorian Professional-Grade Blender (Renewed)

This Vitamix is a part of Amazon’s renewed program, but it’s been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon’s team and deemed good to go. It’ll likely be discounted heavily with during Prime Day 2022 and is one of the best blenders you can buy on the market. If you’re a daily smoothie drinker or rely heavily on food processors and choppers to meal prep, it’s more than worth the investment. It’s got settings for everything from liquifying to pulsed chops and the heavy, sturdy base will hold its ground on your kitchen counter.

Courtesy of Amazon

Oster Blender Pro 1200

This is another super great blender deal to keep an eye on over Prime Day. An already affordable blender, the Oster Pro 1200. It’s got smart settings and seven different speeds, and dual-blade technology for chopping and grinding with precision. It comes with a 24 oz. to-go cup for taking your smoothies with you and has an extra-wide base for easier blending.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals: Keurig Coffee Makers

This year, you’ll be able to save up to 37% or more on Coffee Makers from Keurig like the K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Classic Coffee Maker.

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

This Keurig K-Slim coffee maker is less than 5″ wide so it won’t take up too much space on your countertop, and fits super neatly unlike most larger appliances. It’s got a removable 46-ounce reservoir that can brew up to four cups before needing a refill, and it’s got three cup size settings you can choose from: 8 oz. 10 oz. and 12 oz. It’s travel mug friendly and designed with an auto-off feature for energy efficiency as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

This is Keurig’s classic coffee maker that uses k-cup pods to brew 6, 8 or 10 ounce drinks. It’s got a large, 48 oz. reservoir that’ll brew six-plus cups before needing a refill, and it’s removable so it’s easy to fill and empty when the time comes. It’s got an auto-off feature and has simple, easy-to-use button controls.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Deal: Pressure Cookers

Prime Day 2021 saw this Instant Pot Pressure Cooker go down to just $55, which is a jaw-dropping 54% off it’s original price tag of $120. We’re predicting to see this same price or lower during Prime day 2022. Up To 54% Off Instant Pot Plus 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Plus Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot took the world by a storm a few years ago. The brand spun off numerous versions and plenty of accessories, quickly making it a must-have kitchen gadget. But if you somehow missed the train, or never felt the proverbial juice worth the squeeze, Prime Day 2022 is your chance to redeem yourself. If you’re hankering for a new kitchen gadget or know someone who would go bananas over the convenience of this device, this is the time to go for it.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals: Stainless Steel Cookware From All-Clad

All-Clad makes some of the best cookware around, and this stainless steel fry pan has a classic tri-ply construction that’s sturdy and durable. Every kitchen needs a good fry pan, it’s an item you’ll use every day — and for that reason you should get something high quality. This pan has two layers of durable, stainless steel inside, is compatible with all cooktops and is oven and broiler safe up to 600°F.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals: Lodge & Le Creuset Dutch Ovens

Some of this year’s best Prime Day deals on kitchen essentials are for cast iron dutch ovens, which are normally $300 or more. Thanks to Prime Day, you can save big on dutch ovens from some of our favorite cookware brands. These dutch ovens can last a lifetime, and if you’ve always wanted one for your own kitchen, Prime Day is your chance.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Amazon

Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven

If you’re unfamiliar with Lodge, now is the time to get acquainted. Known for their stellar cast iron skillets, Lodge also makes an outstanding dutch oven which is very much worth its usual cost of admission. However, at over half off during Prime Day, you would be a fool to pass up this opportunity. Even if the chef in your life already has a Le Creuset or even a Lodge of their own, one can never have too many dutch ovens. This enameled dutch oven is made in the US and is as functional as it is beautiful. Broiling, baking, sauteeing or marinating, this dutch oven can do it all.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals: Up to 47% Off SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker

Love sparkling water but hate paying a premium for non-reusable bottles at the market? Us too. Not only is it expensive, but realistically, all those plastic Perrier bottles aren’t great for the environment. Luckily it’s 2022, and you can now make your own sparkling water at home. Thanks to this amazing SodaStream bundle, you not only get the machine but two reusable bottles, two flavors and two 60L CO2 cylinders for up to 120L of sparkling water.

To make a bottle of sparkling water, screw one of the CO2 bottles into the back, fill one of the included bottles to the line with tap water, hook it up and press the button up top. And that’s it! In a few seconds, you’ll have sparkling water of your own making. And thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day deal, you could potentially get the whole set for less than half the original price.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals: 30% Off Stasher Reusable Food Storage Bags

If you’ve ever tried to eliminate single-use plastics from your household, you know that certain items are almost impossible to give up, plastic bags being one of them. However, Stasher bags are hands down some of the best reusable food storage bags on the market. They’re made of super high-quality, food-grade silicone, are dishwasher and freezer-safe and come in all shapes and sizes. A few different packs are available at a discounted rate for Prime Day, and since they’re usually pretty pricey I recommend going for it.

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Storage Bags, 4-Pack

Courtesy of Amazon

Stasher Silicone Sandwich Bag

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Cooking Essentials

This year’s best Prime Day deals feature kitchen gadgets from Instant Pot, Ninja and Lodge. But, if you’re already set with your pressure cookers, skillets and dutch ovens, there are plenty more deals to be aware of. From knife sets to indoor grills and coffee machines, now is the time to stock up on kitchenware. You’re going to use it eventually, so may as well buy it at a great price, right?

Victorinox Swiss Army Cutlery Chef’s Knife

Everyone needs a good chef’s knife, it’s a must-have in even the most basic of kitchens for chopping, slicing and generally preparing all types of food. This one from Victorinox is well-made, highly durable and designed to last you a while.

Courtesy of Amazon

SWEEJAR Porcelain Bakeware Set

Prime Day has come with a bunch of deals on kitchen essentials like this three-piece bakeware set. It’s not from a well-known brand and it doesn’t have a specific discount, but getting three high-quality bakeware porcelain dishes at a steep discount makes it totally worth it. Stock up ahead of the holidays or other major cooking days you’ve got ahead of you.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bruntmore Enameled 2-in-1 Cast Iron Skillet Set

This is another great deal from a somewhat random brand on Amazon worth checking out. It’s a two-in-one cast iron skillet set that comes with a lid for sautéeing and preserving those juices at the same time. This set comes pre-seasoned and ready for action, and the enameled surface is designed 100% nonstick so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Prime Day Deal: Techwood Indoor Electric Smokeless Grill

For many, Amazon’s Prime Day is the chance to stock up on essentials at amazing prices. However, there are some who only log on to check out the most absurd items, and buy them at a steep discount because they otherwise wouldn’t touch them. If you fall into the latter category, may we present to you Techwood’s indoor electric grill. For some of us (this writer included), outdoor weather is not an issue for most of the year. However, if you live outside of Southern California, you’ll associate grilling with the summer, and therefore long for it in the fall and winter.

Bid those dreams of grilled winter burgers adieu, good friends, as this nifty gadget allows you to get your grilling fix in year-round. It heats up quickly and has easy temperature controls so you have full control over the cooking process and it’s got a removable drip tray that’s easy to clean after every cooking session.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals: Save Up to 40% on AmazonBasics Kitchen Essentials

When it comes to pure functionality and value, it’s hard to top Amazon’s home brand, AmazonBasics. And right now, if you’re looking for a few kitchen staples at a great price, AmazonBasics is the section to keep an eye on. But like the rest of the deals we’re featuring, you’ll need to act fast. We’ve already seen Amazon’s stellar dutch oven come and go.

But, if you want quality dishes, mats or electric tea kettles, AmazonBasics is the way to go! Seriously, no matter what your kitchen is lacking, you can find great products for sale during Prime Day. Click the link below to start shopping for all the kitchen essentials, bakeware and cookware you could ever need.

