Prime Day Deal: The Perfect KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Now On Sale

There is one tool that has always blended form and function seamlessly. Whether you craved it while watching Giada on the Food Network, or spotted it in the well-curated homes shown in Architectural Digest videos, the KitchenAid stand mixer is beautiful and perfect. It turns amateur home chefs into culinary gods, and leaves no crumbling bit of dough in its wake. It isn’t noisy, it isn’t clunky, it’s movable, and it’s the only kitchen appliance ever built that residents would rather display on their countertops, instead of tucking it back into the cupboard after use.

It’s a thing of beauty, and today, for Amazon Prime Day, it’s only $279.

How to use the mixer properly depends on what you’re trying to make. Suffice it to say, though, there’s one big switch and it starts to whir. You place the bowl under the paddles and from there, the machine weaves, kneads, spins, and mixes your ingredients. Other than the big switch, there’s a small sliding lever to adjust the speed, which has a range large enough to do everything from mixing chocolate chips into cookie dough to beating eggs for a meringue.

KitchenAid also offers attachments for its flagship device — ones that can spiralize vegetables, flatten out pasta strands, and even grind meat for sausages. Take advantage of Prime Day deals on such attachments, below.

