Skip to main content
Subscribe

Prime Day Deal: The Perfect KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Now On Sale

kitchenaid collage for prime day 2023
Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using Amazon & Getty Images

There is one tool that has always blended form and function seamlessly. Whether you craved it while watching Giada on the Food Network, or spotted it in the well-curated homes shown in Architectural Digest videos, the KitchenAid stand mixer is beautiful and perfect. It turns amateur home chefs into culinary gods, and leaves no crumbling bit of dough in its wake. It isn’t noisy, it isn’t clunky, it’s movable, and it’s the only kitchen appliance ever built that residents would rather display on their countertops, instead of tucking it back into the cupboard after use.

It’s a thing of beauty, and today, for Amazon Prime Day, it’s only $279.

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer K45SS against white background
Courtesy of Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer K45SS, White

$279.99 $329.99 15% off

Buy Now On Amazon

How to use the mixer properly depends on what you’re trying to make. Suffice it to say, though, there’s one big switch and it starts to whir. You place the bowl under the paddles and from there, the machine weaves, kneads, spins, and mixes your ingredients. Other than the big switch, there’s a small sliding lever to adjust the speed, which has a range large enough to do everything from mixing chocolate chips into cookie dough to beating eggs for a meringue. 

KitchenAid also offers attachments for its flagship device — ones that can spiralize vegetables, flatten out pasta strands, and even grind meat for sausages. Take advantage of Prime Day deals on such attachments, below.

Other KitchenAid Deals We Love

Most Popular

'Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms

Taylor Swift Changes Controversial Lyrics of 'Better Than Revenge' in New 'Taylor's Version' Remake

Prince Harry Will Step Away From Hollywood Projects to Focus More on Charity: Report

MLB Draft 2023: Signing Bonus Slot Values for First Round Picks

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad