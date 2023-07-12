Prime Day Deal: The Ice Machine Saving My Summer Parties Just Went On Sale

It’s been a summer of sweltering heat, and even the most robust of AC units are having trouble standing up to the sun. For those who like to throw a summer cocktail soirée at home, keeping everyone’s drink nice and cold is an uphill battle. Ice cube trays run out all too quickly, and then take hours to refreeze.

This countertop ice maker, which is on sale this Amazon Prime Day for 26% off, can have nine ice cubes ready in just six minutes. Over a full day, it can produce 26 pounds of ice. It fits two liters worth of cubes in the basin at a time, meaning people can keep coming back to it again and again. It also takes up next to no counter space, at less than one square foot.

Courtesy of Amazon $81.40 $109.99

If you need more convincing, here is some math for you. This product’s deal price is $81.40. Let’s figure you’re throwing a party and the ice in your trays is going to run out, because it always does. You’re going to send people to the bodega. They’re going to get either those little plastic iced coffee cups for $2.50 each (and they’ll get 10 of those, for $25), or they’ll opt for those giant fully-frozen bags people throw onto the ground to break up for $5 each (and they’ll get two or three). Let’s figure you throw something like three parties a summer. Already, you’re saving money.

Unless you’re one of these animals who prefers tepid, warm drinks and want people to stop coming to your parties, get this ice maker.