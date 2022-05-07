9 Retro Kitchen Appliances That’ll Bring Your Space Back in Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you ever feel like you were born in the wrong generation? Cliché, we know. We love how far we’ve come in terms of human rights, technology (we simply couldn’t live without our smartphones) and the internet, of course, but there are some things we just feel used to be a bit visually cooler back in the day. One thing that piques our fancy tremendously? Retro kitchen appliances.

Nothing is more gorgeous than a retro kitchen appliance. It brings a certain amount of fun to your cooking space in a way modern kitchen appliances do not. Here’s the issue: you search far and wide for the most ideal retro kitchen appliance but there’s one problem — it’s really showing its age. Whether it’s scuffed or simply doesn’t work, most retro kitchen appliances you’ll find at your local Goodwill or antique shop isn’t worth the splurge. That’s why when purchasing retro kitchen appliances, we’re definitely more sold on modern kitchen appliances with that retro flair. Because how in the world do you find a vintage air fryer?

Retro kitchen appliances have a bit of spunk to them you won’t find in your modern microwave or even the best coffee makers. They typically have a more rounded shape with colors ranging far from the classic stainless steel aesthetic we’re all used to. Essentially, they’re statement pieces with functionality. You simply can’t hate on that.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a retro kitchen appliance, you’ve come to the right place. See below for all of our top picks to consider now.

1. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer

Starting us off strong, you simply can’t go wrong with a retro mixer from KitchenAid. Even if you barely bake. Just look at this beauty, it’s a gorgeous visual standalone that’ll have mouths drop whenever someone steps into the kitchen. This mixer is powerful enough for just about whatever you’re throwing in there with 15 different attachment options for the best mix. It has 59 touchpoints per each rotation, meaning contents mix better than you can even anticipate. Colors? We thought you’d never ask. KitchenAid offers this mixer in just about any color under the sun to provide buyers with the perfect match for their kitchen.

2. REDMOND 2 Slice Toaster

Let’s get toasty with the retro toaster of your dreams. This green two-slice toaster from REDMOND is a vintage-looking treat we can’t keep our eyes off. It has six settings for optimal toastiness and avocado spreading. It’s got a relatively simple design and doesn’t stray too far away from what most toasters you’re used to are like. All you have to do is push the lever down and wait for warm toasty bread to pop out. Now, in just a prettier format.

3. Smeg 50s Retro Style Aesthetic Electric Kettle

If you don’t know Smeg, you don’t know retro kitchen appliances. Smeg is the brand when it comes to 50s-esque kitchen appliance time pieces ready for adding to your modern life. For example, this electric kettle is the perfect counter sitter to add a touch of the past to your kitchen. It plugs right into the wall and heads water incredibly quickly, all doing so in a gorgeous pink body. Pink not for you? Don’t worry, there are tons of colors to choose from.

4. Galanz Retro Electric Air Fryer

Ah, the air fryer. Everyone’s favorite kitchen appliance. The only issue? It didn’t exist up until a few years ago. You would have never found this puppy in your traditional kitchen in the 50s. But, that didn’t stop Galanz from making a retro air fryer that should have existed in the past but never got the chance to. This is a classic air fryer you’ve come to know and love with a visually dated look to it that will leave guests scratching their heads. It can hold 4.8 quarts of goodies for healthier, tastier eating — and the best leftover fries you’ll ever have.

5. Frigidaire Retro Refrigerator

You know what they say, bigger is better. Frigidare’s Retro Refrigerator is most certainly one of the largest retro kitchen appliances we have on our list but it’s one we truly can’t take our eyes off of. It’s packed with 3 adjustable glass shells for storing food properly, vegetable bins to keep food fresh and a gorgeous steel handle for opening both the fridge and freezer. It comes in a luxurious cream color that doesn’t feel overwhelming or as daunting, which is excellent for such a large appliance.

6. Crate & Barrel Haden Silt Green Dorchester Microwave

Heating something up? Well, it’s time to ditch the stainless steel microwave sitting on your counter for something a little more funky, like this retro microwave from Crate & Barrel. It’s got a minty overtake with faux wooden buttons and a handle. Each microwave has five power levels with eight varying cooking menus depending on what it is you’re heating up. Plus, even better, it’s currently on sale.

7. Holstein Housewares Coffee Maker

Want a cup of coffee? Well, why have one when you can have five? This retro coffee maker from Holstein Housewares creates a pot of five cups to get sipping. It’s colored in a bright yellow design and brews with just the touch of a button. Can’t wait for the entire pot to fill up before pouring a cup? No worries, this coffee maker can pause a brewing cycle so you can pour a cup really quick until it continues.

8. Unique Appliances Classic Retro Gas Range Oven

Here’s another biggie. We’re obsessed with this retro-looking oven available at Wayfair from Unique Appliances. This is your classic gas oven with four burners to help you get cooking. The interior has two racks for your cooking needs with a bottom storage section where you can place pots and pans. For what it is, it’s pretty fairly priced and will look excellent in your space.

9. Brentwood Classic Milkshake Maker

Listen to us when we say it, this retro milkshake maker will absolutely help bring all of the boys to your yard. Spin up a classic chocolate shake with this 50s diner-inspired milkshake maker in the most gorgeous teal we’ve ever seen. In just two minutes, you’ll have the thickest, most mouth-watering milkshake the world has ever seen.