Samsung Gets the Labor Day Savings Started With Huge Deals on Appliances and Smartphones

Samsung’s annual Labor Day savings event can always be counted on to hit different, and this year it also hits early — as in right now.

From today until Sunday, Sept. 11, the tech and appliance giant is rolling out steep discounts on some of its very best products, from pocket-sized Galaxy smartphones to energy-efficient washer/dryer sets.

Samsung’s getting the jump on the rest of the field with savings offered into the thousands of dollars on top-of-the-line home appliances. Beat the rush and get those dream upgrades now, then spend the holiday weekend relaxing with a cool beverage (from your new Samsung fridge) while everyone else is still scrambling for deals.

We’ve narrowed down the list, but it’s worth going straight to Samsung to check it out yourself.

Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung Labor Day Savings Event Appliance Deals

The biggest worms out there for you early birds are, without question, from Samsung’s deep roster of great appliances, particularly refrigerators and washer/dryer combos. Select refrigerators are up to $1,200 off, and you can also mix and match and get an extra 10% off if you spend over $3,000.

Some of Samsung’s Jet vacuums, including the Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum and the Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition, are also part of the big Labor Day event. But those deals don’t arrive until Sunday, Sept. 8, so if you hit the Samsung event early, you’ll have to double back for those.

The big score here is the Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center, marked all the way down from $3,799 to $2,499 during this event. Even beyond the great feature of changeable door panels (the deal comes with morning blue glass top panels and white glass bottom ones), the concealed beverage center behind the top left panel is a revelation. The Bespoke refrigerator also has independent fridge and freezer controls, with the temperature kept consistent thanks to the stainless steel paneling. You can monitor and control the temp remotely with the Samsung SmartThings app.

Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung Labor Day Savings Event Smartphone Deals

The significant savings on Samsung’s Galaxy line of Android cellphones is happening over on Amazon during their Android Days event. Everything from the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE lineup to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s flagship phone, is on sale now.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is an excellent deal for up to 21% off. You get stunning 8K video recording with nightography, and you can play back those awesome videos on the 1080-MP resolution full-body screen. The embedded S-Pen gives you more editing power for your photos and videos, and you can take your time in doing so because the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s battery is one of the longest-lasting on the market.

Courtesy of Amazon

