The Fall Discover Samsung Sales Event Is This Week’s Must-Shop Appliance Blowout
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
No one told Samsung that the period between Labor Day and Black Friday is not the time to drop a sales bonanza, but who are we to complain about something as massive as the Fall Discover Samsung Event? It’s an entire week of big-ticket appliances and electronics available at huge discounts. We have the inside scoop on many of these deals — but expect plenty more to drop out of nowhere on items like the Galaxy Watch4, Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, and more.
Every day until Sunday, Sept. 18, Samsung will be rolling out a long list of amazing deals on many of their newest and best big appliances and smaller helpful home electronics. The entire Samsung ecosystem is up for grabs, with all of the interconnectivity and eco-conscious features for which Samsung is known. This is the ideal time for overhauling and modernizing your kitchen, laundry room and more. And keep a sharp eye out for sudden Flash Deals, bundles and other special offers.
Tuesday’s Deals
- 37% off the Bespoke AirDresser Clothing Care System, bringing the price down to $999
- 40% off the 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Convection, bringing the price down to $899
- 38% off the 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Convection, bringing the price down to $1,099
- 41% off the 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry, bringing the price down to $1,049
- 37% off the 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry, bringing the price down to $1,249
As modern appliances go, Samsung’s Smart Slide-In Electric Range with Convection offers up a lot of bells and whistles without destroying your budget. Download the SmartThings app for either Android or iOS, and you’ll be able to preheat, monitor and even adjust your cook time and temp from your smartphone. The Smart Slide-In Electric Range also responds to voice commands via Alexa, Bixby or Google Assistant. Grabbing this wonder for 40% off is a fine start to the big sale week.
Wednesday’s Deals
- 22% off the 26.7 cu ft Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub, bringing the price down to $1,799
- 33% off the 5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash, bringing the price down to $799
- 33% off the 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+, bringing the price down to $799
- 30% off the 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+, bringing the price down to $879
Have you seen Samsung Family Hub yet? The refrigerator becomes the nerve center of your home with this amazing innovation, as you can control your other Samsung smart appliances, stream music and so much more (including sharing pictures!) right from your fridge. Even if it didn’t have the Family Hub, the Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator would be a worthy addition to your kitchen, with a minimal-display water and ice dispenser, a smudge-resistant finish and that huge 26.7 cubic foot capacity.
Thursday’s Deals
- 29% off the 2.2 cu. ft. Compact Front Load Washer with Super Speed, bringing the price down to $779
- 29% off the 4.0 cu. ft. Capacity Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry, bringing the price down to $779
- 40% off the 4.0 cu. ft. Capacity Heat Pump Dryer with Sensor Dry, bringing the price down to $779
- 17% off the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum, bringing the price down to $329
- 11% off the Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All in One Clean Station, bringing the price down to $799
- 27% off the Front Control 51 dBA Dishwasher with Hybrid Interior, bringing the price down to $579
- 21% off the 27.3 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub, bringing the price down to $1,699
Fast, quiet and thorough are pretty much the three best qualities you can ask for in a washing machine. Add “29% off,” and that’s a deal-clincher for the Compact Front Load Washer with Super Speed. This great washer can run a full load in 40 minutes, with Samsung’s vibration reduction technology keeping it from waking the neighbors during its spin cycle. The Compact Front Load Washer is also Energy Star certified.
Friday’s Deals
- 29% off the 6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry, bringing the price down to $1,549
- 41% off the 5.0 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with MultiControl, bringing the price down to $849
- 41% off the 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry, bringing the price down to $849
- 38% off the 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Gas Dryer with Super Speed Dry, bringing the price down to $949
- 11% off the Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All in One Clean Station, bringing the price down to $799
- 12% off the Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station, bringing the price down to $699
- 26% off the 30-inch Gas Cooktop, bringing the price down to $699
- 28% off the Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry, bringing the price down to $1,649
- 29% off the 24-inch Electric Cooktop, bringing the price down to $599
- 27% off the 24-inch Gas Cooktop, bringing the price down to $649
- 23% off the Energy Star Certified Appliance 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub, bringing the price down to $2,299
- 24% off the Energy Star Certified Appliance Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator, bringing the price down to $3,099
Miss that Tuesday deal on the Electric Range? Spoil yourself with the more versatile version that comes with Smart Dial and Air Fry. It’s a convection oven with all of the Smart connectivity and voice command of the lower model but adds air frying and Samsung’s intuitive Smart Dial feature, which learns your cooking preferences and incorporates them into single-dial commands.
Saturday’s Deals
- 41% off the ENERGY STAR Certified Appliance 5.0 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with MultiControl, bringing the price down to $849
- 41% off the ENERGY STAR Certified Appliance 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry, bringing the price down to $849
- 38% off the ENERGY STAR Certified Appliance 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Gas Dryer with Super Speed Dry, bringing the price down to $949
- 11% off the Bespoke Jet™ Cordless Stick Vacuum with All in One Clean Station, bringing the price down to $799
- 15% off the Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition, bringing the price down to $1,099
- 27% off the ENERGY STAR Certified Appliance Front Control 51 dBA Dishwasher with Hybrid Interior, bringing the price down to $579
Samsung will open the weekend with a 27% price cut on their Energy Star Certified Front Control 51 dBA Dishwasher with Hybrid Interior. You usually need to drop a grand or more to find a dishwasher this quiet, but with this deal, you get one for $579. And don’t be fooled by the silence — this dishwasher is more than capable of scrubbing the nastiest dishes, pots and pans.
Sunday’s Deals
- 37% off the 4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash, bringing the price down to $779
- 37% off the 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry, bringing the price down to $779
- 34% off the 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Gas Dryer with Super Speed Dry, bringing the price down to $879
- 26% off the 30-inch Gas Cooktop, bringing the price down to $699
- 29% off the 6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry, bringing the price down to $1,549
- 28% off the Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry, bringing the price down to $1,649
- 31% off the 6.0 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry, bringing the price down to $1,649
- 29% off the 24-inch Electric Cooktop, bringing the price down to $599
This quarterly monster sale ends Sunday with a massive list of deals, led by the 4.5 cubic foot Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash. This washer is twice the size of the one leading the Thursday sales lineup and gets its job done in a crazy-fast 28 minutes. It’s also powered by the AI Smart Dial, which learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles and arranges them in an easily customizable list.