Price Drop: The Vitamix Blender With a Cult Following Is 36% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer has officially begun, and so have backyard pizza parties, beer pong and catapulting down a water slide. You may shortly be able to add unwinding poolside with your favorite blended drinks to your summertime vibe thanks to an amazing deal happening now.

Right now at Target, you can buy a Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender at a 36% discount. If you’ve been eyeing this popular Vitamix blender but didn’t want to break the bank, now is the time to buy. Thanks to this deal, you can enjoy perfectly blended piña coladas, strawberry banana smoothies or fresh sauces for your favorite pasta salad for under $300.

Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender

Courtesy of Target

Why We Love This Deal

Regular readers of SPY know that we have a regular guide to the best Amazon deals, and we’re always searching for new price drops, discounts and coupon codes to help SPY readers save money. We want you to be the first to know! But Amazon isn’t the only mega-retailer that offers steep discounts.

The Vitamix Explorian is already one of the more affordable models and it doesn’t sacrifice quality. This Vitamix blender will last for years of everyday use without a problem. It has a 48-ounce capacity and a range of speed options to fully control the thickness and consistency of your creations. It’s designed to clean itself with a few drops of soap in water and 60 seconds on the highest speed setting. Furthermore, the high-performance motor is made for making any ingredient smooth, including tough-to-break-down food like broccoli, and the stainless steel, laser-cut blades deliver high-quality results each time.

This model is also more compact than others from Vitamix, so it can be stowed under the counter or in a cabinet when not in use. SPY recently named it as the best splurge on our list of the best blenders, but this is definitely no longer a splurge at the current price.

The Best Blenders for All Your Crushing, Grinding, Pulsing and Puréeing Needs