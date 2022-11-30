The TikTok Famous Bissell Little Green Machine Is Just $69 Today at Walmart — If You Hurry!

Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Week continues to roll out some of the best sales of the holiday season. Right now, shoppers can get a great deal on one of our favorite cleaning devices, the Bissell Little Green Machine, which is on sale at Walmart for just $69 today.

This is a major saving given this powerful tool’s original retail price of $124. By comparison, the Little Green Machine carpet cleaner is selling for $120 at Amazon right now.

If you felt somewhat let down by this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, then you’re not alone. The sales did seem a bit less exciting in 2022 — with one major exception. This year, Walmart pulled out all of the stops for a truly insane Cyber Week sale, which is still going strong. And to prove they’re not done with the rollbacks, Walmart just lowered prices on the popular Little Green Machine to its lowest-ever price.

Just how good is this deal? On rare occasions, Walmart has dropped prices on this product to as low as $89, but we’ve never seen this price point before, and we don’t expect it to last long.

This small buy mighty carpet cleaner has been the subject of many viral TikToks, and in SPY's testing, we found that it lives up to its reputation. Perfect for pet owners, it can make even stubborn carpet stains disappear.

If you’re familiar with SPY, then you likely know just how we feel about the Bissell Little Green Machine. I’ve personally reviewed it in the past, using it for everything under the sun — clean battery acid stains off the carpet, remove pet stains, clean upholstered furniture, and more.

I can’t lie, it’s honestly one of the best cleaning tools I’ve ever come across. It’s so great, in fact, that after letting my mother try it out, she’s claimed it as her own and now “lends” it to me when I need it. Go figure.

With this latest deal, I finally feel comfortable biting the bullet and buying another one for my home.

I first learned about Bissell’s Little Green Machine on TikTok, where I watched hundreds of people show off its mighty cleaning powers. After going down a rabbit hole of watching video after video, I knew I had to have one. It’s become somewhat of a social media star in its own right, and one of the biggest cleaning trending topics around.

Don’t believe me? Just search the hashtag #littlegreenmachine on TikTok, and you’ll be instantly hooked. You can also check out this TikTok of me using the Bissell LGM to clean the carpet on my steps.

If you have carpets, you’re going to want to grab Bissell Little Green Machine ASAP, and even more so if you have pets or small children. It’s efficient and simple to use, thanks to its compact size, which prevents you from having to pull out a full-size carpet cleaner or hire a professional to clean your floors.

The simple spray and scrub technique instantly lifts away dirt and stains while powerful suction removes dirt and grime that’s been embedded dirt in your carpet or upholstery. It’s perfect for cleaning floors, mattresses sofas, and other soft surfaces as needed.

The 48-oz tank and reservoir allow you to clean without frequent dumping or refills and it comes with a 3-inch scrub tool to help agitate the surface as it suction pulls dirt away and into the dirty reservoir tank.

When you order, you’ll also receive an 8-ounce trial-size bottle of Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula to help you get started. Your own cleaner can also be used if desired.

This $69 deal is the absolute lowest price I’ve ever seen for the Bissell Little Green Machine and one of the best Cyber Week deals overall, so be sure to act quickly.