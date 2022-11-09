Walmart’s Insane Pre-Black Friday Sale Has $50 Instant Pots

Black Friday is still weeks away, but the best holiday deals are already starting. Just like in 2021, mega-retailers like Walmart and Amazon are starting their Black Friday sales early.

Anyone looking to take advantage of some early Christmas shopping should immediately head to Walmart. Right now, Walmart is hosting a seriously insane pre-Black Friday sale, offering price drops on everything from Apple AirPods to Keurigs and smart TVs.

One of the best discounts we’ve found so far: Walmart is selling 6-Quart Instant Pot Pressure Cookers for just $50.

Yes, believe it or not, you can get actually get a 7-in-1 Instant Pot Duo for just $50 right now. That’s the lowest price we can remember seeing on an Instant Pot in a long-time. And with the holidays coming, it’s the perfect gift or necessity to keep for yourself as you prepare and entertain for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker offers a ton of cooking capabilities. It operates as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer, providing 12 customizable programs to perfectly cook your favorite meals.



As far as convenience goes, this Instant Pot makes everything feel a bit more effortless. With it, you’ll be able to make one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods or slow-cook traditional recipes for your entire family — all with one touch of a button. The design is sleek, fingerprint resistant and comes with a dishwasher-safe lid, inner pot and accessories.

Safety is also not an issue with the Instant Pot 7-in-1. There are over 10 safety features, including overheating protection and a safe-locking lid.

In this order, you’ll receive one Instant Pot, stainless steel inner pot, stainless steel lid, steaming rack, rice paddle, soup ladle, rice measuring cup, user manual, recipe book, quick reference guide, and registration sheet. Instant Pot also offers a free app to help you create quick and easy meals.

Once again, there’s no reason to wait for Thanksgiving or line up in the cold to take advantage of Walmart’s best Black Friday deals. To avoid shipping delays and upset customers, Walmart and Amazon are trying to entice shoppers to do their shopping early.

While this $50 Instant Pot deal is one of the best rollbacks we’ve seen so far, there are tons more early Black Friday deals to shop at Walmart right now: