This Incredible Black+Decker Cordless Screwdriver Is 57% Off And Will Make Your Life Easier

This excellent Black+Decker Cordless Screwdriver with LED Light is on sale today with 57% off, and it’s genuinely one of the best purchases you can make, especially if you randomly find yourself needing to build furniture. In fact, we’d happily add it to one of the best DIY toolbelts in an instant.

This is one of those tools that’s just good to have around, like the best multitools, because it comes in useful a lot more than you’d think. We all end up building furniture, or helping people move, or just trying to fix things more than we realize, and that’s where this thing shines. Well, that and everywhere else thanks to the LED light.

$19.38 $45.17 57% off

Never Hand Screw Again

This Black+Decker Cordless Screwdriver with LED Light is lightweight, which is a lot more important than you’d think for this kind of tools, and it also works as a flashlight. That second point is more of a nice bonus than a selling point, but it’s definitely not bad to have. The light also means it can be easy to work in uncomfortable positions.

Not only that, but the handle actually pivots too, which means it’s especially good at hitting spots you’d normally struggle with. Trust us when we say that’s going to be a lifesaver in some situations, especially if you’re thinking about moving or getting new furniture soon, because that stuff can be awkward to build.

The battery on this thing is rechargeable too, which means you don’t have to stress about buying anything apart from this to keep it working at all times. This is the kind of tool that you want around the house even if you don’t own anything else to do with DIY. So, make sure you grab it while it’s under $20.