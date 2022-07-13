Add To Cart: These $25 & Under Tech Deals Offer a Smarter Way To Do Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and as day two begins, we’re seeing deals we’ve never thought possible. Who knew $90 AirPods were even possible? Some of the other highlights so far? Check them out below:

In addition to these deals, we’ve seen outrageous deals on fashion, OLED TVs and, of course, tech popping up left and right. We’ve said before that smart shoppers time big purchases to coincide with shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday, but if you’re only adding premium TVs and appliances to your cart, then you’re leaving money on the table. That’s why we went looking for the best Prime Day tech deals under $25. These aren’t worthless gadgets, either. We’re talking about tech essentials that you’re going to buy eventually anyway — wireless chargers, smart plugs, smart lights, to name a few.

Now that we’re halfway through Prime Day 2022, check out every single tech deal under $25 worth shopping right now.

Prime Day Savings

1. Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Free Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb

Looking for a two-for-one you won’t be able to pass up? Then pick up this 4th Gen Echo Dot in addition to a Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb for JUST $19.99 during Prime Day. That’s a savings of 69%, people.

2. Tile Mate (2022)

Tile is the Bluetooth tracker of all Bluetooth trackers. Now, you can get the newest version of the Tile Mate for 28% off at only $17.99. Can’t stop losing your keys? Or, maybe that smartphone? Well, that will never happen again with the Tile Mate.

3. Roku Express

The Roku Express is one of the highest-regarded streaming devices money can buy in 2022. So, when it goes on sale for 40% off, not picking it up for yourself feels quite silly.

4. Anker Wireless Charger

Wired charging is so 2021. That’s why we’re picking up Anker’s Wireless Charging Pad to juice our smartphones up in 2022. Now, you can pick it up for 21% off.

5. Boean Wireless Earbuds

Bluetooth earbuds at just $20 sound a little too good to be true, but we promise, your eyes aren’t fooling you. With easy one-step pairing, a waterproof coating and a fast charge, these will surely become your go-to.

6. UBeesize 10″ LED Ring Light

Did somebody say “selfie”? Make selfies easier (and more affordable) with this ring light you never knew you needed.

7. iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

Everyone should have a no-touch forehead thermometer in their house in 2022. It’s simply the way life is now. Here’s your chance to get one at a whopping 71% discount. Don’t let this deal pass by!

8. AILIHEN C8 Foldable Wired Headphones with Microphone

Although we’re living in a wire-free world of headphones, wired headphones aren’t all that bad — especially when they’re just $16. These wired headphones are available in a number of funky colors so users can get the most out of their listening experience — fashionably, of course.

9. Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon products are seeing some of the most diminished price drops right now, and the Amazon Smart Plug surely makes one of them. Pick up this device for just $13 right now and turn just about anything in your home into a smart device.

10. SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb

It’s nearly impossible to find four smart light bulbs at under $25. Yet, here we are. Change four of your home’s lights into smart lights effortlessly with a range of color options, dimming options and more.

11. Fire TV Stick Lite

This is a deal we can’t even comprehend right now. The Fire TV Stick Lite is currently 60% off at just $12 for Prime Day. Is that enough to make you cancel your cable subscription?

12. EPICKA Universal Travel Power Adapter

Finally doing some international travel? Don’t forget to pick up a power adapter before you head out. Charge everything you need with the EPICKA Universal Travel Power Adapter, currently available at 20% off for Prime Day.

13. FosPower 2000mAh NOAA Emergency Weather Radio

Hikers and campers, we got one for you. This emergency weather radio is exactly what you need to get yourself out of sticky situations. Plus, it’s got a flashlight!