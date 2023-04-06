This Awesome 4-In-1 Charging Station Is Only $14 Today And Can Charge Nearly Everything

This charging station is kind of a beast, and it’s also down to a little under $14 today, making it an excellent deal. The Canuvu 4-In-1 Charging Station is normally $32.48, but it’s 39% off at the moment, and has a clip coupon to save another 30% off of that too, making it only $13.97 with those discounts combined. It’s also filled with features that could put it amongst the best wireless chargers and best iPhone chargers too.

This charging station has space to charge a phone, a watch, AirPods, and a stylus, all at the same time, making it perfect for those in the Apple ecosystem. It has fast-charging abilities, loads of safety features to keep devices secure and also stop them from overheating, and can even be used as a stand while it’s charging things to ensure the user can still watch shows or use the phone if needed.

It can also be folded away when not in use, which means it’s perfect as a travel companion, or as a device the user can take between work and home as needed. It can also be used for phones and some devices outside of the Apple world, including some Samsung phones and other Qi-enabled devices, which is good news for just about everyone.