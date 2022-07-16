This 5-Star Rated Nintendo Switch Travel Case Is Truly Perfect in Every Way (Plus, It’s 50% Off)

With its focus on multiplayer gameplay and portability, the Nintendo Switch is a console that begs for travel and is unanimously regarded as the best handheld gaming system around. As a result, it should be able to go everywhere you go. Anyone that owns the console knows how having a versatile carrying case is critical in keeping the console and all of its accessories organized in one space.

That’s why you need to know about the PDP Gaming Pull-N-Go Travel Case, the Nintendo Switch case our tech editor swears by.

This 5-star-rated travel case for the Nintendo Switch is seriously one of the best cases we’ve come across, but it’s even more noteworthy because Amazon has it at 50% off for a limited time.

SPY TESTED + APPROVED

Courtesy of Amazon.

Why The PDP Gaming Pull-N-Go Travel Case Is a Great Deal

Originally $39.99, but now $19.99

Instant savings of $20

50% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the PDP Gaming Pull-N-Go Travel Case

Choice. That’s probably the biggest reason why we love the PDP Gaming Pull-N-Go Travel Case. Sometimes you just need a case to carry the Switch and nothing more, but then there are times you need one that can also accommodate the dock, power charger, a couple of Joy-Cons, and a slew of games. With the PDP Gaming Pull-N-Go Travel Case, you get the best of both worlds because it’s technically a 2-in-1 travel case complete with a removable slim case.

That slim case actually fits inside of the larger travel case, which is a semi-hard shell with an adjustable shoulder strap. You can bring your entire Nintendo Switch setup at home, organizing all of the contents using the interchangeable dividers to store everything with ease inside of the travel case.

Meanwhile, the slim case is meant to lighten up the load — while protecting the Switch from scuffs and bumps while it’s being carried around. It’s perfect when you don’t need to bring your entire setup. Whichever you prefer, we simply love its 2-in-1 form factor so you can choose what’s best for you without having to buy two separate cases.

Courtesy of Amazon.

The 9 Best Nintendo Switch Docks to Make Your Gaming Easier