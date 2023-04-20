This Rarely Happens, But Acer Gaming Monitors Are up to 45% Off

Acer monitors are reliable, good-looking, and tend to have useful features that are balanced nicely with a reasonable cost. Thanks to a big sale on Amazon though, they’re more than just reasonable today, with some monitors being up to 45% off, making this a great time to upgrade that home office or gaming setup.

There are a fair few options on offer today, with our favorites being displayed down below, but it’s not just monitors on sale. There are a couple of other peripherals as well, meaning it’s a good time for those looking for a cheap equivalent to one of the best gaming mice, thanks to a 54% reduction on the Acer Predator Cestus, and there’s even a backpack on sale too.

Any of these Acer products would go really well with the best gaming PCs, but they also function well for those who work from home but want a better monitor, or a second monitor for improved workflow. Or just to watch Netflix while in meetings secretly.

$179.99 $329.99 45% off This monitor is a beast thanks to full HD visuals, an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time, which makes it incredible for gamers, video editors, or just those who want a fancy monitor.

$89.99 $119.99 25% off This powerful monitor has a 1ms response time, a refresh rate of 100Hz, and can manage full HD visuals too. It also puts out low blue light, and can tilt for more comfort.