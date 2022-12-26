Acer Swift 3 OLED Review: It’s What’s Inside that Really Matters

Grabbing yourself one of the best laptops around is something worth aiming for, but in 2023, the market is oversaturated. There are just so many options available with new ones launching constantly. But we found one recently that’s worth looking twice at — the Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop. It absolutely deserves your attention, especially if you value performance.

We’ve been playing around and pushing the limits of this laptop to test for our Acer Swift 3 OLED review. So, if you want to know why this one might be worth your time, attention, and, most importantly your money, then read on.

$1,099.99 $1,229.99 11% off

Pros Incredible processing performance

Beautiful OLED Screen

Maintains a stable temperature Cons Utilitarian design

Short battery life

Acer Swift 3 OLED At A Glance

SPECS:

Display 14-inch OLED WQXGA (2880 x 1800) Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7 11800H RAM 16 GB LPDDR 5 Hard Drive 1TB SSD Size 12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Weight 3.08 pounds Included in the Box Acer Swift 3 OLED, USB Type-C AC adapter, power cord

Acer Swift 3 OLED Design

Alas, we’re kicking off with probably the least exciting aspect of the Acer Swift 3 OLED. It’s not that the design of this laptop is bad, it’s just that it’s a little uninspiring. There are no interesting colors to find here, and the utilitarian look of the thing just leaves us feeling a little underwhelmed.

John Velasco | SPY

Thankfully, in terms of actual usefulness, the design here is a little better thanks to a large-sized trackpad that’s quite accurate, as well as an array of useful ports like a full-sized USB-A port, and a headphone jack. Again, it’s nothing exciting, but it all gets the job done.

Acer Swift 3 OLED Display

The display on the Acer Swift 3 OLED is undoubtedly one of its strongest attributes. The 2.8k visuals look sublime on the 14-inch screen, and you’ll never get bored of just looking at things thanks to how crisp that resolution and the OLED screen itself make things look.

John Velasco | SPY

Not only that, the viewing angles are strong in many places, which allows this to make for a surprisingly good streaming device in a pinch or just a good place to show off graphs if you need them. The 450 lux peak brightness is also more than enough for most situations, so you shouldn’t have any issues when it comes to the display on this laptop.

Acer Swift 3 OLED Performance

We’re continuing the good news here because the Acer Swift 3 OLED is kind of a beast when it comes to performance. That’s likely thanks to how the 12th generation Intel Core H-Series processors are built for not just productivity, but for multi-tasking too. It just means you can do a lot at once and the laptop won’t burst into flames trying to keep up.

John Velasco | SPY

Actually, the device doesn’t get too hot no matter what you’re doing, which is always helpful. On top of that, we found that it handles better than you’d expect. During the review process we tried out some 4K video editing as a test, and it actually outperformed a few gaming laptops we’ve used in the past.

Acer Swift 3 OLED Battery Life

One of the few drawbacks of this laptop is, unfortunately, its battery life. It’s not bad as such, and you’ll get a few hours of use out of it when it’s fully charged, but it’s definitely not winning any awards. That’s largely due to the fact that the extra processing power here is fairly energy-hungry. Still, even if you’re not doing anything you deem as being very demanding, you’ll likely find the battery life a little lacking. Just make sure you’ve got a portable battery pack or you’re near a plug if you’re planning on having a long session on the Acer Swift 3 OLED.

John Velasco | SPY

The Verdict: Is The Acer Swift 3 OLED Worth It?

The Acer Swift 3 OLED isn’t a laptop anybody is going to desire because of its looks, but that’s not important when it comes down to usefulness. If what you want is performance above all else, at a fairly modest price, then we will happily recommend this laptop as your next go-to.