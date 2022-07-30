These 31-Foot Solar-Powered String Lights Are 40% Off Right Now — Grab Some for Your Labor Day BBQ

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re in the middle of a heat wave now — but fall is on the way, and that will be the perfect time to sit on the patio with friends and while away the evening hours. What better way to decorate your patio than with string lights?

Right now at Amazon, Addlon is offering a 31-foot length of solar-powered string lights for just $35, but here’s an even better option: It includes a $15 coupon you can apply to get it for just $20 total, down from $50.

Why the Addlon Solar String Lights Are A Great Deal

Originally $49.99, but now $19.99

Instant savings of $30

40% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About The Addlon Solar String Lights

Solar-powered lights are nothing new, but many deliver sub-par performance. These Addlon lights promise two to three nights of light on a single charge, thanks to a high-performance battery. The exact numbers are that it takes around eight hours to charge and delivers 15+ hours after that. It also utilizes a 7-hour shutoff feature that helps preserve charge for longer.

The lights deliver “warm, ambient light,” so you don’t have to worry about feeling like you’re under harsh fluorescents. The lights have an IP65 rating, so they’ll be fine come rain or shine — just don’t dunk them under water. The lights themselves have a smart design that shields the actual electrical components from ingress.

Even though they’re not technically smart lights, they will automatically turn off during the day but will come back on at night. That way, they’ll save power and will always provide just enough ambient light for all your outdoor activities and events.

The company also promises a one-year satisfaction guarantee to cover defects. And, of course, it’s wonderful that these are powered by nothing more than solar power, so there’s no additional expense tacked on to your electric bill at the end of the month.

