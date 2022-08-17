Adonit’s New $45 Stylus Does Everything the Apple Pencil Can Do at a Fraction of the Cost

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best things about carrying around an iPad is the ability to tackle all your mobile browsing, calendar updates and general app activities through simple fingertip taps, presses and drags. And if you’d rather give those digits a rest, a better way to navigate your iOS experience is with a stylus.

In the case of Apple-specific hardware, the “stylus” moniker is typically branded as an Apple Pencil or something similar. And guess what? There’s a new one hitting shelves right now!

From the inspired minds at Adonit, the all-new Neo Pro Magnetic is a handy tablet companion that attaches to all of today’s leading iPad models. Best of all, it wirelessly charges. And Adonit’s Neo Pro Magnetic will undoubtedly come in handy if you snatch up the latest iPad deal.

Priced at $45, the Neo Pro Magnetic is now available. That’s an aggressive price, given that the Apple Pencil retails for $99.

Courtesy of Adonit

Why We’re Excited About the Adonit Neo Pro Magnetic

Compatible with the iPad Air (4th/5th Gen), iPad mini 6th Gen, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st/2nd/3rd Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd/4th/5th Gen), the Neo Pro Magnetic offers quick magnetic adherence and charging capabilities, ensuring you’ll never go digging in your briefcase or backpack for your stylus again.

Features like Native Palm Rejection will ensure users don’t accidentally add smudges and stray lines to any opened note-taking or drawing applications. We’re also big fans of the Tilt Sensitivity function, which creates a natural writing experience based on how you physically hold the pen and position the tip on your tablet’s screen.

Courtesy of Adonit

There’s also a helpful battery readout in Adonit’s iPad-friendly widget for keeping tabs on how much juice your stylus has left, and once the tip wears down, you’ll be able to replace it.

While there’s not a wide variety of hues to choose from, you’ll be able to purchase the Neo Pro Magnetic in gray or silver.

Pricing and Availability

The Adonit Neo Pro Magnetic sells for $45 and is available now. You’ll be able to purchase the new stylus from Adonit directly, and we’ll update this post when and if the pen finds its way to other retailers.

Courtesy of Adonit

