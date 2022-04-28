The 14 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for the best flat-screen TVs of 2022? You’ve found them.

Shopping for a new TV can be frustrating, especially if you’re working with a modest budget. It seems that all of the best smart TVs have outrageous price tags, but if you’re willing to go with smaller screen options or lesser-known brands, you can still snag an affordable flat-screenff TV without breaking the bank. Even the big companies like Samsung, Sony and LG offer mid-range and budget options that offer essential streaming and smart home features like voice controls and preloaded apps.

TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having to skip out on this month’s rent. You can even find affordable OLED options if picture quality is your top priority.

In 2022, you can find incredible TVs at every price point. And while it might be difficult to find affordable 85-inch TVs or brand new OLED TVs, you can still buy some impressive 4K TVs for under $500. Below, we’ll share everything you need to know in order to find the best affordable flat-screen TVs on any budget.

So if you’re looking for a secondary TV for your bedroom or kids’ playroom or you just want to upgrade your home theater on the cheap, we’ve rounded up the best affordable flat-screen TVs for you to check out below.

How To Choose the Best Flat-Screen TVs

Gone are the days of having to deal with those top-heavy TVs that were so deep you could barely fit them on the shelf. The best affordable flat-screen TV models today are more convenient, feature better image quality and are available for a fraction of the price compared to previous-generation TVs. Whether you’re looking for a new affordable 4K TV for your bedroom, your guest room or maybe even your new college dorm, we’ve rounded up our favorite options below.

And if you think you can’t afford one of the best 65-inch flat-screen TVs, think again. Now more than ever before, you can get the following premium features without having to tap into your 401k:

Large 65-inch and up TVs between $450 and $650

Displays with 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR Support

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility

Smart TV interfaces that let you access Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video without an additional streaming device

Of course, there are still more expensive flat-screen TV models out there, especially when you start to venture into the OLED realm. But TVs are not nearly as cut and dry as they used to be. You don’t have to spend a fortune to buy a quality, big TV anymore.

If you’re trying to save some money, then here are our top tips for finding the best affordable flat-screen TVs

Be flexible on screen size. The price drop between 65-inches and 55-inches can be significant, and 55-inch TVs are bigger than you expect.

The price drop between 65-inches and 55-inches can be significant, and 55-inch TVs are bigger than you expect. Look beyond Samsung, Sony and LG. While we’re big fans of the new QLED Samsung TVs, this year we’ve seen brands like TCL and Amazon release exciting new 4K TVs at much better price points.

While we’re big fans of the new QLED Samsung TVs, this year we’ve seen brands like TCL and Amazon release exciting new 4K TVs at much better price points. Take advantage of price drops on older TVs. Even when Black Friday is over, you can still find great deals on TVs released in 2019 and 2020, which are still excellent devices.

Remember: Whether you are seeking an impressive 65-inch model or something smaller for your apartment or dorm room, there are tons of affordable options. We’ve rounded up the best affordable flat-screen TV options for you to check out below.

1. TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Android TV (2021)

BEST OVERALL

TCL is best known for its Roku-based TVs, but this AndroidOS model is one of the best, most affordable flat-screen TVs on the market. One of the biggest improvements over its Roku cousins is that this model has native voice controls via built-in Google Assistant and voice-enabled remote; no more needing to download a separate app or connect external devices for hands-free controls. For around $500, you can get a 65-inch model that’s packed with tons of streaming features like a simplified hub menu, access to the Google Play store for thousands of apps like Spotify and Disney+, and a built-in Chromecast for sharing media from your phone or tablet.

SAVE $320 NOW

Courtesy of Best Buy

2. TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV (2021)

RUNNER UP

TCL earns the top two spots in our guide to the best affordable flat-screen TVs, and for good reason. You really can’t go wrong with either edition of the 4Series. Both models feature a user-friendly smart TV interface (in this case powered by Roku TV), a crisp 4K LED display, and voice control for added convenience. We’ve previously named this the best 65-inch TV under $500, and we stand by that designation. Previously, you could only find this 65-inch TV for under $500 via Walmart, but Amazon recently dropped prices on this model as well. (To be fair, Walmart currently has a lower price by exactly $1.99.)

SAVE $300 NOW

Courtesy of Amazon

3. LG 65NANO75UPA NanoCell TV

BEST LG TV

Remember when we said you could still find excellent flat-screen TVs from premium brands like LG and Sony? Well, the LG NanoCell TV is what we had in mind. We would recommend the 65-inch version of this gorgeous flat-screen, but you can’t go wrong with any of the sizes.

And if you’re specifically looking for a 65-inch TV, the NanoCell 75 from LG is the best choice for the money. This model was redesigned from the ground up to provide the best viewing experience while still being surprisingly budget-friendly. The updated LED panel produces billions of colors and enhanced contrast for better native 4K resolution. And with the Filmmaker Mode and Active HDR, your favorite shows and movies will look better than ever.

Courtesy of Walmart

4. Sony 4K Ultra X80K

SONY PICK

Sony’s Google TV interface makes it a breeze to find your favorite content and Google Assistant or Alexa gives you voiceless control over your TV and other connected devices. As for the visuals, the 4K HDR X1 processor creates a vivid and detailed picture that is saturated with great color. Combine that with Motionflow XR and watching action movies or live sports look incredibly smooth.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. LG A1 48-Inch OLED TV

BEST BUDGET OLED

For customers looking to buy an OLED TV, the A1 from LG is the most budget-friendly option. The 48-inch screen retails for around $1,000, making it one of the most, if not THE most, affordable OLED models available. And just because it won’t make your savings account cry, that doesn’t mean it skips out on features. You’ll still get incredible picture with billions of colors, excellent contrast and an enhanced processor for better upscaling and native 4K resolution. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos technology create a theater-like experience at home with virtual surround sound and incredible detailing.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Amazon Fire Omni 65-Inch

BEST NEW RELEASE

While there are plenty of TVs out there that use Amazon’s Fire TV operating system, this is the first produced by Amazon itself. The brand new Omni series is designed to provide the best of the best for customers who prefer Fire TV to other operating systems. You can download Alexa Skills directly to the TV for expanded entertainment options; you can even use the built-in mic and screen mirroring abilities to use your new TV for video calls with family, friends, or work colleagues. The voice-enabled remote has Alexa built-in for hands-free controls right out of the box. And with the suite of preloaded apps, you won’t have to spend hours setting up your new affordable flat-screen TV in order to enjoy the latest season of Great British Baking Show or the hottest new Marvel movies.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. TCL 6-Series Flat-Screen TV

BEST FOR GAMERS

When it comes to out-and-out performance, you will not find a better QLED TV on this list. And while the 65-inch variant of the TCL 6-series approaches a price that might not be considered affordable, this is actually a steal for gamers considering this is one of the few TVs to support a true 120 Hz mode, which allows for silky-smooth gameplay if you have a next-gen console. There’s a strong argument to be made that, unless you’re splurging on an OLED, opting for a more expensive TV over the 6-Series is a foolish move, since this thing competes with TVs costing twice as much when it comes to brightness and overall picture quality.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Hisense 65U7G

GREAT FOR LIVE SPORTS

If you’re looking for an affordable flat-screen TV to watch a live game, the Ultra Motion 120Hz refresh rate of this option makes the picture look and feel like you’re there. It’s great for fast moving action movies as well to eliminate blur or jittering from the screen. And with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR technology, both the picture quality and the sound will be cinema worthy.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. TCL 5-Series 50-Inch Flat-Screen TV (2020)

CONTENDER

If you want a TV set that possesses undeniable quality but still places a strong emphasis on affordability, it’s hard to beat the 2020 TCL 5-Series. This year’s iteration received a big upgrade over its predecessor in the form of full-array local dimming, which boosts overall brightness which will help improve the quality of Dolby Vision and HDR10. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of other 50-inch TVs that are considered affordable, there’s enough performance here to make this a worthy choice for those who aren’t overly concerned with not having the absolute brightest picture or features such as a 120Hz refresh rate. The 5-Series even throws in Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for hands-free navigation, which makes this a great affordable flat-screen TV.

Editor’s Note: If you click the link below, Amazon currently has this product listed as the 2021 model; however, we believe this is an error, and that it should be properly classified as the 2020 model 5-Series.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Vizio M-Series Quantum 55-Inch Flat-Screen TV

ALSO CONSIDER

Had this 55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum TV been a little cheaper, a little brighter or featured better Smart TV software, it may have topped our list of best affordable flat-screen TVs. But even if we don’t think the MQ7 is a better value than the TCL 4 or 5-Series, it still has all the markers of an excellent TV. This 4K display promises a beautiful picture out of the box, with support for Dolby Vision. And thanks to a 120 Hz variable refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support and low input lag, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming.

The SmartCast software doesn’t quite rise up to the quality of the Roku, Android TV or Fire TV, so you may or may not find yourself spending an extra $50 on a streaming stick in the future. (Alternatively, this TV supports Google Cast, so you can also just use your phone or tablet to load up streaming content.) Despite these gripes, there aren’t many other cheaper TVs that can outperform the Vizio M-Series.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Toshiba 75-inch Class C350

BEST 75-INCH TV

This large TV is proof you can get a giant, quality TV without having to empty your savings. You get 75-inches of display powered by the Regza 4K Engine and LCD panel that produces solid picture quality. Combine that with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 and your TV’s picture quality game goes up another level. And the Fire TV platform which makes searching for your favorite content a piece of cake is icing on the cake.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Samsung AU8000 43-Inch 4K Flat-Screen TV

BEST 43-INCH TV

While most 43-inch TVs focus on value rather than performance, there are a few affordable flat-screen TVs this size that have a pretty good picture. The Samsung AU8000 won’t set any benchmarks for innovation (made evident by the lack of local dimming and 120 Hz refresh rate), but it does offer 4K resolution, HDR10 support and very low input lag for the gamers out there. If you really insist on a 1080p TV and are willing to jump up to a 50-inch set, we’d maybe recommend spending an extra $30 – $50 and going with the 50-inch Hisense H8G. But if you’re also intent on buying something under 50 inches, this is the best 43-inch flat-screen TV that’s also still affordable.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Hisense ULED 4K Smart Google TV

ALSO GREAT

Considering the floor-level pricing, we’re wildly impressed with the Hisense ULED 4K Smart Google TV. The Quantum Dot technology produces a wide color gamut that makes your picture bright, full of detail and accurately colored. Dolby Vision and Atmos bring cinema-level audio and visual quality to your living room. The dimming zones won’t allow for that true-black contrast like you’ll find with OLED TVs, but it’s hard to beat this combination of technology and price.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Vizio H1 OLED

HONORABLE MENTION

Just because you’re in the market for a quality OLED doesn’t mean you have to break the bank, as the Vizio H1 OLED TV proves. It may not have the same low input lag as the LG CX, nor does it have top-end features such as Filmmaker Mode and Dolby IQ or a smart TV interface that’s super intuitive, but many would be hard-pressed to notice the difference between the two TVs in actual day-to-day use. Considering this Vizio OLED-H1 is a few hundred dollars cheaper than what you’ll typically find the LG A1 OLED selling for (when it’s not on sale), those extra features might not be worth the added cost for some.

PRICE DROP!