Amazon Brought Back Its Black Friday Sales With Up To 71% Off Samsung SSDs and Memory Cards

There are some excellent savings to be had on Samsung SSDs and memory cards today, with some items being nearly as cheap as they were on Black Friday. In fact, there’s an internal SSD on sale with a massive 71% off, making today a good day to upgrade that PC, or grab some spare parts just in case.

The SD cards are also a big draw, because so many of the best smartphones and best tablets can often do with a little bit more memory, and SD cards are an easy, cheap, and incredibly reliable way to do that. Plus, they make for good gifts if there’s a photographer in the family, or just someone who owns a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.

SPY has picked the three best deals out of the bunch, but there are a few other items on sale that are worth checking out, just in case there’s a need for more options. The important thing is to act quickly though, as items tend to get taken out of deals like this fairly regularly.

$38.19 $129.99 71% off This 500GB SSD is an easy way to upgrade a PC for cheap. It has speeds of up to 3500MB/s, a five-year warranty, and plenty of safety features to keep it running, whether it’s filled with games, software, or videos.

$79.99 $139.99 43% off This portable SSD is ideal for laptop users or those that don’t want to open up a PC. It has speeds of up to 1050MB/s, a comfortable 1TB capacity, and plenty of safety features to keep it working all the time.