Amazon Just Released Tons of Early Deals for Prime Day, the Sequel: Save 50% on Echo, Blink & Ring Products

We are just a week away before the second Prime Day sales event is slated to start. Dubbed as the ‘Prime Early Access Sale,’ Amazon wants the event to kick off the impending holiday season.

The timing might seem premature, buy SPY has already named the best Christmas gifts of the year. However, you don’t even have to wait until the two-day Prime Early Access Sale event starts to snag incredible deals.

Happening right now: Amazon’s slashing the prices on some of its most popular in-ho0use brands. In particular, you can save big on Echo, Blink and Ring devices with savings well north of 50% off.

On top of that, we’re also seeing substantial savings on Amazon Luna gaming products and smart home gadgets, which make these early bird deals irresistible. During the event itself, be sure to check out our guide to the best Prime Day tech deals, but in the meantime, check out these early deals.

Free GE CYNC Smart Bulbs When You Buy Amazon Echo Show 5

Out of all the deals we’ve uncovered, this one is the absolute best because the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) normally retails for $84.99. There’s a Prime Exclusive Deal happening right now that gets you a two-pack of GE Cync Smart LED Color Bulbs and the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for $34.99. That’s cheaper than buying the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) smart speaker by itself!

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Echo Devices: Save Up To 70% Off

Additionally, you should know that nearly every Echo device in Amazon’s portfolio is greeted by some kind of discount with these early bird deals. Whether you’ve been eyeing a good pair of noise canceling wireless earbuds, or perhaps need a smart display to check up on the kids at home, you’re going to be getting savings no matter what you’re after. Here’s just a list of our favorite Amazon Echo Device deals going on right now.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Smart Home Devices: Save Up To 48% Off

Amazon has a robust line of smart home devices, so if you’ve been waiting for a discount on them, now’s the time with these early bird deals for its upcoming Prime Early Access Sale event. Not only do we love how these Amazon smart home devices provide us with conveniences, but some of them can also potentially save lives.

Save 48% off Amazon Smart Plug , which brings it down to $13

, which brings it down to $13 Save 43% off Amazon Echo Glow , which brings it down to $17

, which brings it down to $17 Save 30% off Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, which brings it down to $49

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Luna Gaming Bundles: Save Up To 46% Off

Given the news about Google shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service early next year, Amazon has an opportunity to capitalize with its Luna cloud streaming service. The time’s ripe because there are several bundles available ahead of the second Prime Day event next week that makes it even easier to jump in and experience the service.

Courtesy of Amazon

Blink Security Camera Bundles: Save Up To 54% Off

Blink recently unveiled a couple of new security cameras during Amazon’s fall hardware device event last week, so it’s safe to presume that these deals on its existing lineup are just the start before potentially other gadgets getting the discount treatment for next week’s Prime Early Access Sale event.

The company’s line of security cameras are no doubt some of the most affordable options on the market, but they’re also extremely reliable. These early bird deals cover everything you need to protect your home inside and out.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Bundles: Save Up To 60% Off

And lastly, this wouldn’t be an exclusive early bird shopping event without Ring somehow involved with its line of video doorbells. When it comes to protecting and keeping an eye out on the front door, no one else makes better video doorbells that reliably work than Ring. Sweetening the deals even more, there are a handful of bundles available right now that package in some of our favorite Alexa devices.

Courtesy of Amazon

