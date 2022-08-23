Price Drop: Amazon’s Second-Gen Echo Show 5 Is More Steal Than Deal At $29.99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No, Prime Day has not magically returned, but it’s easy to see why you might be confused if you’re looking at Amazon today. Deals like the mighty little Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) for just $29.99 outside of Prime Day are almost unheard of, yet here we are.

A little fine print is involved in accessing the full awesomeness of this super-rare deal. The 53% discount bringing the price down from $84.99 retail to $39.99 is easily seen, but at checkout, enter the code SHOWBED30 to get the extra $10 off.

A hands-free video assistant for your kitchen, Smart home devices and more, armed with all of the vast capabilities of Alexa, is worth more than $29.99. Quick, grab this before Amazon realizes what they’ve done…

What Makes the Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) a Great Deal?

There’s no chance of “last year’s model” regrets with the Echo Show 5. It’s still easily one of the best smart displays available, and while it may feel most at home in the kitchen, it’s a great addition anywhere in the house.

53% discount off retail

at checkout brings the price down to $29.99 Up 25% discount for trade-ins on qualifying devices

Free next-day delivery with Prime membership

Free Amazon product support included

What We Love About the Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation)

So much power, so little space — the Echo Show 5 is a tiny dynamo that will come in handy in so many ways. The 2-megapixel camera at the front of the device is powerful enough for video chats or meetings, and when you’re not working or virtually hanging with friends, it’s a super attractive digital photo frame.

As an Amazon device, the Echo Show 5 has the full complement of Alexa benefits, including Drop-In and Alexa Together, which is exceptionally helpful when caring for aging loved ones living remotely.

But the Echo Show 5 shines in the kitchen for hands-free video-watching (including recipes), asking Alexa for unit conversions or even calorie content, and setting multiple timers. A reliable voice-command kitchen assistant for $30 is a total steal even before you consider all of the other great capabilities of the Echo Show 5.

There’s a good chance Amazon will suddenly remember that it’s not Prime Day, and return the Echo Show 5 to a higher price, so grab it while it’s hot.

