Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for the Same Price as Echo Dot — But Only for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Great news, the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is on sale for a limited time at $49.99, making it the lowest price we’ve seen it so far this year. This is an incredible deal, given that Amazon Prime Day is rumored to be in mid-July and that the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker sells at the same price normally. We probably don’t have to tell you how major this is, but just in case you’re unaware, this 41% discount is one of epic proportions since the device typically goes for $84.99 on Amazon. Better yet, Amazon also has several other Echo Show deals going on right now.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why these Amazon Echo Show Smart Displays Are Great Deals

What We Love About These Amazon Echo Show Smart Displays

Equipped with Alexa, the Echo Show smart display can do just about everything under the sun. Use it to manage your calendar, stay in touch with the world, control smart home devices and more. Getting the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for the price of the Echo Dot smart speaker is one of the best Amazon deals we’ve seen in a while, so take advantage of the savings while you still can.

In addition to its large clock display that appears on its eight-inch touchscreen display, it helps you manage day-to-day tasks, check out weather forecasts, traffic, calendars, recipes with step-by-step instructions and beyond. We like to use the Echo Show as a smart alarm clock, but it’s got plenty to offer in every single room of your home.

Are you looking for entertainment? The Echo Show also has you covered in that arena. Alexa will quickly guide you to your favorite tv shows, movies, radio stations, podcasts, audiobooks, and games with a simple ask. You can even spruce up your karaoke nights by getting on-screen lyrics with Amazon music.

If convenience and safety are your top priority, rest assured the Echo Show’s got that handled too. Use it to control the smart devices and appliances around your home, view security cameras, operate lighting and thermostats and program it to handle the security of your space when you’re away from home.

Are you worried about your privacy with these Echo Shows? No need; these devices have layers of privacy built-in. Your voice commands are only sent to the cloud after using the wake word “Alexa.” You can also turn the microphone and camera off while the additional shutter lets you cover the camera entirely if desired.

Keep in touch with friends and family over a video call through the device’s speaker and camera, add photos to keep memories on display, monitor your baby’s sleep, etc. The specs and list of tasks this device can manage literally go on and on.

Courtesy of Amazon

Looking for More from SPY?

Wave Goodbye to Monthly Fees — Here Are the Top Security Cameras That Don't Require a Subscription