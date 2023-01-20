Amazon Brought Back Its Cyber Week Deals With Up To 63% Off Samsung Flash Drives And Memory Cards

Our devices are becoming increasingly capable of capturing the precious moments in our lives, but we might not all have enough storage on our phones or cameras to keep taking more! That’s why getting a memory device, like an SD card or a flash drive, is a great idea.

Samsung is one of the best choices regarding memory devices, and right now, Amazon has them on sale for up to 63% off! This is just as good as the deals we saw during Cyber Week. Samsung has an excellent reputation in general, and its memory devices are no exception. They’re built durable, and fast, and they usually come with Samsung’s ten-year warranty in case something goes wrong.

We don’t see deals this good very often, and this one won’t last very long. If you’ve been looking to improve your device’s storage, check out some of our favorites from Amazon’s sale just below:

$159.99 $269.99 41% off If you’ve been looking for a solid-state drive that you could fit in your jacket pocket, then you’re in luck! The Samsung T7 is currently on sale for $110.00 off its original price.



The T7 SSD is beyond fast, with read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. It comes with a whopping 2 TB of storage space and is perfect for students, professionals, or gamers (PC or console).



$19.29 $39.99 52% off Micro SDXC cards aren’t always the most exciting purchases, but this one might be the exception. It’s over $20.00 off its original price and features 256 GB of storage, super-fast transfer speeds of up to 130 MB/second, and an included ten-year warranty. Additionally, the EVO Select is practically indestructible, capable of standing up to X-ray, high/low temperature, drop, magnet, and water damage. The Samsung EVO Select comes with a free adapter and works with Nintendo Switches and compatible Android devices.



$14.99 $39.99 63% off Flash drives are an excellent pick for students, musicians, photographers, or anybody looking for storage on the go. This BAR Plus flash drive from Samsung includes 128 GB of storage space, ultra-fast read/write speeds (up to 300 MB/s), a metal construction, and a five-year limited warranty. The BAR Plus flash drive is also shock, temperature, X-ray, and magnet-proof.

$25.99 $35.99 28% off The Samsung Pro Plus full-size SD card is designed for professional use, but any photographer could benefit from its quality. It comes with a free USB card reader and features read/write speeds up to 100 MB/s, 256 GB of storage space, and an ultra-rugged build that protects it from the elements.