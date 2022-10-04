Amazon Glow Interactive Projector For Kids Just Got Its Biggest Discount Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

While it flew under the radar because it was mainly targeted to kids, the futuristic Amazon Glow is getting some much-needed attention after getting its biggest discount ever — over 50% off the usual price.

We covered the Amazon Glow when it first debuted one year ago, and even after all this time, there’s really nothing else like it for sale. The device combines in an interactive smart display with a children’s tablet, projector and household robot for a truly unique educational toy.

Now, don’t mistake it for the Amazon Echo Glow, which is a multicolored smart lamp that’s in the shape of an orb. The Amazon Glow, however, is an interactive gadget that projects fun activities on surfaces for kids to play, learn, and interact with. For a limited time, it’s being treated to an amazing 55% off discount for Prime members only.

Given that we are still a week from Amazon’s Early Access Sale event, it’s definitely something to consider if you have children. And don’t forget to also check out the early bird deals going on right now in anticipation of the second Prime Day event.

Why The Amazon Glow Is a Great Deal

Originally $329.98, but now $149.99

Instant savings of $179.99

55% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Amazon Glow

We have to admit it’s a very unique gadget. You could argue it’s niche because of the demographics it’s after, but the Amazon Glow is also an innovative device that doesn’t necessarily have many direct rivals.

For starters, we really adore how family members can partake in some fun activities with their kids — even if they’re far away and not home. That’s because the Amazon Glow can project a 19-inch touchscreen on flat services, where kids can play and interact with the games and activities. Add to that an 8-inch LCD display, 720p camera with built-in shutter, and 10-watt speaker, it’s certainly a solution that lets parents play with their kids.

There are thousands of books, games, and activities to choose from, so there’s an endless amount of fun to experience with the included 1-year subscription of Amazon Kids+. And lastly, Amazon Glow also comes with Tangram Bits that adds a totally different dimension to hands-on learning with the aid of physical and digital pieces.

For kids, it’s an exciting and fun way of playing apart from the usual stuff — like playing with toys, video games, or just watching videos on a tablet. The interaction component is critical because it lets family members take part in all of the fun. You can also invite other family members, like grandparents, by simply choosing them from your list of contacts.

