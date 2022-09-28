Halo Rise Tracks Your Sleep, But Doesn’t Require You to Wear a Tracker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Sleep trackers are wonderful, but having to wear something, whether it’s on your wrist or around your neck, can sometimes feel odd as you sleep. Amazon wants you to sleep in peace, without the distractions of having on a wearable to track your sleep.

That’s exactly the intent of the Amazon Halo Rise, which is part smart clock and sleep tracker. Not only does it feature a fancy halo light to help with waking and sleeping, but the best part is that it leverages contactless sensors and machine learning to track your sleep in bed. That means you won’t have to wear anything.

What We Love About the Halo Rise

Smart alarm clock, smart light, and sleep tracker in one

Doesn’t require any apps to work

Doesn’t require users to use a wearable for sleep tracking

Uses contactless sensors and advanced machine learning

Measures humidity and ambient light

Works with Alexa

$139.99

