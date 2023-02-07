Amazon Kids Echo Dot And Fire Tablets Are On Sale With Up To 33% Off And Ready To Help With Homework And Parenting

Both the Echo Dot Kids and the Fire Kids HD 8 Pro Tablet are on sale today at 17% and 33% off, respectively. The discounts are an excellent incentive to finally grab one of these if there are kids in the house, and there are actually plenty of really good reasons why you should. The tablet is especially excellent and one of the best tablets for toddlers, but the Echo Dot is a nice bonus if you want a little bit more.

It’s not just for school-age kids either, although that’s certainly where these things shine. Even slightly younger children, say those around the age of four, can benefit from having a little bit of tech in their life. After all, we’re all surrounded by technology all day every day, but we all had to learn how to use it first.

$99.99 $149.99 33% off

Now, it’s natural to have some trepidation about introducing kids to a tablet too early. They unlock a lot of access to the world out there that maybe the parent would rather they didn’t see, but thankfully, the parental controls on it are genuinely excellent. One of the best things we did was go through and ban every single possible episode or app that had Peppa Pig in it, because she’s a spoiled brat and a bad role model.

All parents have their own little bugbears when it comes to children’s characters though, and the parental control suite allows the user to choose who they want to Thanos Snap out of existence. The app list can be tweaked to fit the age range the parent wants, and it’s easy to see what they’re doing at all times. Plus, from a less practical perspective, sometimes we all need five minutes where nobody is shouting “Mom! Dad!” and being able to plonk them on the tablet, while probably not perfect parenting, does allow us to be better parents because we’re not sat in the bathtub crying.

The Echo Dot Kids isn’t as useful for everyone, but if those kids are school-age and have homework, we can assure you that Alexa is going to be a godsend when it comes to homework. It also means they can listen to their favorite music without having to ask you, and a little bit of independence is always good for kids. Plus, these things will fit nicely amongst the best Alexa devices for your smart home.

