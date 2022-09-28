Amazon Kindle Scribe Gives Users That Pen Meets Paper Experience
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon Kindle fans have something to be excited about. During Amazon’s fall device event, the retail giant introduced its latest Kindle reader — the Amazon Kindle Scribe. Details around this new Kindle are still coming in, but here are the most important things you should know about it.
- 10.2-inch display
- Kindle Scribe Pen attaches magnetically
- Backlit for nighttime use
- You can edit PDFs and other documents
- $339.99 cost includes the pen and free 4 -month subscription to Kindle Unlimited
- Pre-order now available
Don’t forget to check back once all the details have been announced.
Courtesy of Amazon