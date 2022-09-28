Amazon Kindle Scribe Gives Users That Pen Meets Paper Experience

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Kindle fans have something to be excited about. During Amazon’s fall device event, the retail giant introduced its latest Kindle reader — the Amazon Kindle Scribe. Details around this new Kindle are still coming in, but here are the most important things you should know about it.

10.2-inch display

Kindle Scribe Pen attaches magnetically

Backlit for nighttime use

You can edit PDFs and other documents

$339.99 cost includes the pen and free 4 -month subscription to Kindle Unlimited

Pre-order now available

Don’t forget to check back once all the details have been announced.