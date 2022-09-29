Amazon Brings All-Day Beauty to the Living Room With Its New Omni QLED Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Devices & Services event saw the announcement of more than a dozen new products, including an all-new Fire TV Omni QLED TV lineup, as well as upgrades to the Fire TV Cube and a new Alexa Voice Remote Pro. These products build on previous iterations of the devices with all-new features and functions that make them more useful than ever, while the new TVs look downright gorgeous. Think artwork for the living room.

The new Fire TV Cube is available for preorder today for $140, while the new Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available for preorder for $35. The Fire TV Omni QLED 65″ is available for preorder for $800, while the 75″ starts at $1,100. The TVs will be available October 27th.

What We Love About the Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Amazon’s presentation pointed out something obvious, but often glanced over: the TV is just a black rectangle on the wall for much of the day. Why not make it into something more beautiful and versatile? That’s the design philosophy that went into the new Fire TV Omni QLED series. Not only does it deliver 4K QLED with 96 dimming zones, but it has native support for HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive. It’s an ideal option for movie buffs or gamers.

Then again, that’s what you expect from any modern smart TV. The true standout features come in the ambient experience. The Omni QLED Series has built-in presence sensors that detect when someone is in the room, and will then turn on and display both gallery-quality art as well as personal photos. If you see something interesting, all you have to do is ask “Alexa, when was this painted?” or “Tell me more about this artwork” to get more information.

The TV also includes the same widget functionality as the Echo Show 15. It will display your calendar, to-do list, shopping list, suggested recipes, and even grant smart home control, right from your TV screen. The widgets can be customized to fit your needs.

Of course, the TV also includes the ability to listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks, as well as discover new content. The Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch is available for preorder now for $800, while the 75″ version is available for preorder for $1,100.

Courtesy of Amazon

What We Love About the Fire TV Cube

If you already have a TV, but you just want Fire TV functionality, then the new Fire TV Cube is the best option yet. The cube-shaped device is 20% more powerful than its previous generation and even supports Wi-Fi 6E (the most recent version of Wi-Fi) for incredibly smooth streaming experiences.

Combine that with built-in Alexa functionality, support for Dolby Vision and HDR, and 4K Ultra HD, and you have a streaming platform that will display your favorite shows (like House of the Dragon) with stunning clarity.

The main standout feature of the Fire TV Cube isn’t in its display, but in the HDMI input. This means you can connect your cable box, Blu-ray player, and other devices for total control of your entertainment from one place. Alexa can change your TV channel, pause a Blu-ray, and more. You can even connect a webcam via USB to make video calls through the Fire TV Cube.

The Fire TV Cube is available for preorder for $140 and will release October 25.

Courtesy of Amazon

What We Love About the Alexa Voice Remote Pro

The Alexa Voice Remote has always been a useful tool, whether you’re searching for a specific movie or show or just trying to turn off the lights to get rid of a pesky glare on your screen. The new Alexa Voice Remote Pro comes with a new, even more handy feature: the ability to ask Alexa where your remote is.

If you tend to lose your remote in the couch cushions or on the coffee table under a pile of magazines, all you have to say is, “Alexa, find my remote.” The built-in speaker on the remote will emit an audible tone that will guide you to where it is.

There are also new, customizable buttons that you can use to create one-touch shortcuts to your favorite apps and channels. You can even trigger a routine through the touch of one of these buttons.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available for preorder for $35 and will be released on November 16.

Courtesy of Amazon

