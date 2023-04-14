Amazon Prime Day 2023: What We Know and What We Don’t

Warmer weather is officially here. While most of us are anticipating beach days, blue skies and sunkissed skin, online shoppers are looking forward to the world’s biggest annual shopping event to save big on summer must-haves. That’s right. It’s time to talk Prime Day 2023.

Unlike every other year prior, Amazon gave us two Prime Day events back in 2022; one in summer and one in fall. We’re unsure whether 2023 will call for two events again, but we’re certain that Prime Day is looming at least during the warmer months. During the two-day Prime Day event, buyers will have the opportunity to save big once again on TVs, fashion, video games, kitchen supplies — the list goes on.

As Prime Day 2023 creeps around the corner, we’re keeping our readers in the loop. See everything you need to know about the upcoming sales event (including some early Prime Day deals) below.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a yearly two-day sales event in which Amazon slashes prices across a number of different categories. This event began back in July 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary. Since then, it has simply become a mainstay to the shopping site’s calendar, giving buyers the extra push to pull the trigger on that Amazon Alexa device they’ve kept in their cart for the past six months.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

While Amazon has yet to release the dates for Prime Day 2023, we’re expecting it to begin on Tuesday, July 11, and last through Wednesday, July 12. Previously, Amazon has typically kicked off its Prime Day sales events on Tuesdays, with last year’s beginning on Tuesday, July 12. If Amazon follows suit (which they likely will), Tuesday, July 11 will be the start date for Prime Day 2023.

Do I Need a Prime Membership to Shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Only Prime members will have access to deals during Prime Day 2023. Prime memberships cost users $14.99 a month or $139 a year. For students, Prime only costs $7.49 a month and $69 a year. In addition, first-timers will get 30 days of a Prime membership for free.

Are There Any Early Prime Day Deals?

Although Prime Day deals are not live just yet, Amazon Prime members can still save big on items across the shopping site. Find some of our favorite early Prime Day deals below ahead of the summer savings event.

Courtesy of Amazon $599.99 $759.99 21% off Picture quality we’ve never seen at a price that’ll have buyers rubbing their eyes.

Courtesy of Amazon $14.99 $19.99 25% off All of the cool kids are wearing Carhartt. Even cooler kids are wearing it at 25% off.

Courtesy of Amazon $59.98 $84.98 29% off Tell the mailman we said hey.

$399.00 $649.99 39% off Savings of almost $300? Amazon Prime Day truly feels like today.

Courtesy of Amazon $20.39 $35.99 43% off Take “up in the clouds” to a whole new level.

Courtesy of Amazon $49.95 $99.95 50% off This massage gun is half off. That sentence should speak for itself.