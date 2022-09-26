It’s Official: Amazon Prime Day Part 2 Is Coming in October To Kick Off the Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Well, the rumors about a second Prime Day proved true. Amazon announced that it will be hosting its second Prime Day event of the year, giving consumers an earlier start to the upcoming holiday season.

Dubbed as the ‘Prime Early Access Sale,’ this two day event running October 11 to October 12 will be filled with exclusive deals from Amazon’s first ever Top 100 list, consisting of popular brands you’re already familiar with such as iRobot, Samsung, KitchenAid, and more.

You could say it’s an opportunity for shoppers to start early with finding deals on the best Christmas gifts, especially when it’s a full month before critical holiday sales events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Better start saving now.

What We Love About Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Without question, we’re drooling about the deals on the best tech gadgets, appliances, and home goods that have proven to garner the deepest discounts with past Prime Day events. For this particular sales event, however, it looks like the retail giant will be curating its Top 100 list with some of the season’s best gift ideas.

Similar to previous Prime Day shopping events, you can very well expect discounts north of 50% off on key Amazon devices. Amazon’s Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, Fire TVs, and Fire tablets are just a few of the top electronics to keep an eye out on. You also can’t forget about the many sub-brands, like Blink and Ring, who are under the Amazon umbrella and will surely have equally good discounts for shoppers.

Courtesy of Amazon

Of course, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get access to these exclusive deals. If you’re already one, you’re in luck because you don’t have to wait until October 11 for the deals to roll in. That’s because it looks like there will be exclusive Prime member deals starting today.

“We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale — an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year,” explained Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year’s Toys We Love list.”

When Is Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale?

The two-day exclusive event begins on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:00 a.m. PDT, and it will run through Wednesday, October 12. We’ve already started rounding up the best Prime Day deals for the upcoming event, and select early deals are live now.

