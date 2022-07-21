Want a PlayStation 5? Here’s Your Chance With Amazon’s Horizon: Forbidden West Bundle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you been trying (and failing) to get your hands on a PlayStation 5? Despite the incredible demand for the platform, gamers still struggle to purchase one of the consoles, despite a handful of places where you can buy the PS5. The console continually sells out in seconds when it goes live online, and it’s a matter of pure chance when you sign up for the PlayStation Direct or Newegg drawings.

You might have a better chance right now, though. Amazon’s giving starving gamers the opportunity because it has listed a PlayStation 5 console bundle that includes Horizon: Forbidden West, and you can request an invitation to buy. If you receive an invitation, you are almost guaranteed to get a console. Considering that the PS5 is one of the best gaming consoles, this isn’t an opportunity you should pass up.

What’s Great About the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle

The best thing about this bundle is the relative guarantee of a console. If you receive an invitation, then you’ll be able to buy a PlayStation 5 and get one of the year’s best games with it. It’s a much more stress-free buying experience than trying to refresh a page and hit the “Add to Cart” button before stock runs out.

It also comes with Horizon: Forbidden West, the sequel to 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn. The game is an easy candidate for Game of the Year, and the PlayStation 5 version has fast load times, 60 FPS, and some of the most beautiful graphics to ever grace a TV screen. The immersive triggers of the PlayStation 5 enhance the playing experience in even greater ways.

Furthermore, it’s your opportunity to experience next-generation gaming at crisp 4K resolution paired with HDR for an even more immersive experience.

Pricing and Availability

You can sign up to receive an invitation to buy the bundle, but not all signups will result in requests. If you do receive one, you’ll pay $549.99 plus tax. It’s technically $50 more than just buying the console, but it does come with the game, which retails for $70. With the savings, you could put the money into some handy PS5 accessories.

