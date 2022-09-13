The New Kindle Lets You Read for 6 Weeks On a Single Charge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

People are reading more than ever before, and the brand-new Kindle and Kindle Kids make it easy to get lost in a book. The new Kindle finds a near-perfect balance between size, affordability and utility, packing a lot of features into the lightest Kindle version yet. With a 300 ppi (pixels per inch) display, adjustable front light and up to six weeks of battery on a single charge, the new Kindle is impressive.

It releases on October 12 for just $99.99. That’s a full $40 less than the Kindle Paperwhite and $150 less than the Kindle Oasis. Oh, and if you want to snag the Kindle Kids, it comes with its own cover.

What We Love About the New Kindle

Nothing is better than a good book, except for 1,000 good books. The new Kindle has 16GB of storage out of the gate, enough to store hundreds of books. With a 300 ppi screen, you won’t want to stop reading. The text looks crystal clear in the preview images, and though we haven’t had a chance to try out the new Kindle ourselves, we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

The new Kindle also includes an adjustable front light and a dark mode. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of it is the battery life. Amazon promises up to six weeks on a single charge. The 6-inch screen is slightly smaller than the Paperwhite’s 6.8-inch screen, but it’s enough to read comfortably on (and it comes with the same anti-glare coating).

If you grab the Kindle Kids instead, it has a few bonuses. You’ll get a kid-friendly cover, plus one full year of Amazon Kids+, unlimited access to age-appropriate books and a two-year extended warranty.

Amazon is also pushing forward with its climate pledge. All device packaging in the United States is 100% recyclable, and the Kindle and the Kindle Kids are made of 90% recycled magnesium.

The only downside is that these might not be as bright in direct sunlight, as the front light is only composed of 4 LEDs versus the Paperwhite’s 17 LEDs or the Oasis’ 25 LEDs.

Kindle and Kindle Kids Pricing and Availability

The new Kindle and the Kindle Kids are available for preorder now for $100 and $120, respectively. They will be available on October 12. You can also spend an additional $20 to receive a Kindle without lock screen ads.

Courtesy of Amazon

