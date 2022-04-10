Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy.

We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take $50 off the price of Philips Norelco’s highly rated 9800 model wet/dry rechargeable electric shaver. And be sure to clip the on-page coupon to save on this great indoor exercise bike from Yosuda, which has more than 14,000 ratings from Amazon customers.

And here’s our pick for the very best Amazon deal of the day — the DeskCycle Under-Desk Exerciser. Right now, an on-page coupon lets you save $40 instantly on your purchase, bringing the price down to just $190. With this exercise tool, you can work out and stay busy even while you’re sitting down.

Courtesy of Amazon

Check back every weekend for a new rapid-fire shortlist of great Amazon deals. You can also follow SPY on Twitter to be the first to know about new deals and product launches.

*Last updated Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

Jungle Gym Kingdom 18″ Trapeze Swing Bar Rings

SAVE 47%

Courtesy of Amazon

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box

NOW ONLY $43

Courtesy of Amazon

Philips Norelco 9800 Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

$50 OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Scrub (2-Pack)

SAVE 31%

Courtesy of Amazon

Second Generation AirPods

ONLY $99

Courtesy of Amazon

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike

LIGHTNING DEAL

Courtesy of Amazon

Heavy-Duty Waterproof Rooftop Luggage Carrier

NOW 33% OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

Hanes Men’s Beefy Heavyweight Short Sleeve T-shirt

29,000+ REVIEWS

Courtesy of Amazon

Trail Camera with 120° Wide-Angle Motion

26% OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD

37% OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

MASINGO Bluetooth Karaoke Machine

SAVE $148

Courtesy of Amazon

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Chair

NORMALLY $500

Courtesy of Amazon

BISSELL Little Green Carpet Cleaner

PRICE DROP

Courtesy of Amazon

King Koil Luxury Air Mattress – Queen

SAVE 33%

Courtesy of Amazon

Looking for more savings? To get the latest deals, product reviews and news from SPY, be sure to follow us on Twitter.