Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy.
We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take $50 off the price of Philips Norelco’s highly rated 9800 model wet/dry rechargeable electric shaver. And be sure to clip the on-page coupon to save on this great indoor exercise bike from Yosuda, which has more than 14,000 ratings from Amazon customers.
And here’s our pick for the very best Amazon deal of the day — the DeskCycle Under-Desk Exerciser. Right now, an on-page coupon lets you save $40 instantly on your purchase, bringing the price down to just $190. With this exercise tool, you can work out and stay busy even while you’re sitting down.
Check back every weekend for a new rapid-fire shortlist of great Amazon deals. You can also follow SPY on Twitter to be the first to know about new deals and product launches.
*Last updated Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. ET.
Jungle Gym Kingdom 18″ Trapeze Swing Bar Rings
SAVE 47%
LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box
NOW ONLY $43
Philips Norelco 9800 Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
$50 OFF
Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Scrub (2-Pack)
SAVE 31%
Second Generation AirPods
ONLY $99
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike
LIGHTNING DEAL
Heavy-Duty Waterproof Rooftop Luggage Carrier
NOW 33% OFF
Hanes Men’s Beefy Heavyweight Short Sleeve T-shirt
29,000+ REVIEWS
Trail Camera with 120° Wide-Angle Motion
26% OFF
SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD
37% OFF
MASINGO Bluetooth Karaoke Machine
SAVE $148
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Chair
NORMALLY $500
BISSELL Little Green Carpet Cleaner
PRICE DROP
King Koil Luxury Air Mattress – Queen
SAVE 33%
Looking for more savings? To get the latest deals, product reviews and news from SPY, be sure to follow us on Twitter.
No matter the occasion, here are the best gifts for papa bear.https://t.co/CAUnq1DR1T
— SPY.com (@spy_dot) April 9, 2022