Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes

By April 10, 2022
tiny shopping cart on keyboard
Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy.

We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take $50 off the price of Philips Norelco’s highly rated 9800 model wet/dry rechargeable electric shaver. And be sure to clip the on-page coupon to save on this great indoor exercise bike from Yosuda, which has more than 14,000 ratings from Amazon customers.

And here’s our pick for the very best Amazon deal of the day — the DeskCycle Under-Desk Exerciser. Right now, an on-page coupon lets you save $40 instantly on your purchase, bringing the price down to just $190. With this exercise tool, you can work out and stay busy even while you’re sitting down.

desk cycle Courtesy of Amazon

DeskCycle Under Desk Exerciser

$189.00
Buy Now on Amazon

*Last updated Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

  

Jungle Gym Kingdom 18″ Trapeze Swing Bar Rings

SAVE 47%

Jungle Gym Kingdom 18" Trapeze Swing Bar Courtesy of Amazon

Jungle Gym Kingdom Trapeze Swing Bar Rings

$26.60 $49.99 47% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box

NOW ONLY $43

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box Courtesy of Amazon

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box

$43.00 $59.99 28% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Philips Norelco 9800 Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

$50 OFF

Philips-Norelco-9800-Rechargeable-Shaver Courtesy of Amazon

Philips Norelco Rechargeable Shaver

$199.96 $249.95 20% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Scrub (2-Pack)

SAVE 31%

clean and clear blackhead scrub Courtesy of Amazon

Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Scrub

$9.88 $14.26 31% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Second Generation AirPods

ONLY $99

airpods second generation Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

$99.99 $159.00 37% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike 

LIGHTNING DEAL

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationay Bike - Cycle Bike with Ipad Mount & Comfortable Seat Cushion Courtesy of Amazon

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike

$263.49 $439.99 40% OFF
Buy Now

  

Heavy-Duty Waterproof Rooftop Luggage Carrier

NOW 33% OFF

Roofpax-Waterproof-Car-Roof-Bag Courtesy of Amazon

Heavy-Duty Waterproof Rooftop Luggage Carrier

$159.00 $202.47 21% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Hanes Men’s Beefy Heavyweight Short Sleeve T-shirt

29,000+ REVIEWS

hanes white tshirt Courtesy of Amazon

Hanes Men's Beefy Heavyweight Short Sleeve T-shirt

$5.92 $16.00 63% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Trail Camera with 120° Wide-Angle Motion

26% OFF

Hunting-Trail-Camera Courtesy of Amazon

Trail Camera with 120° Wide-Angle Motion

$66.99 $89.99 26% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD

37% OFF

SanDisk-Extreme-Pro-Portable-SSD Courtesy of Amazon

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD

$299.99 $509.99 41% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

MASINGO Bluetooth Karaoke Machine

SAVE $148

karaoke machine Courtesy of Amazon

MASINGO Bluetooth Karaoke Machine

$249.99 $339.99 26% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Chair

NORMALLY $500

steelcase series 1 office chair Courtesy of Amazon

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Chair

$375.08 $394.37 5% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

BISSELL Little Green Carpet Cleaner

PRICE DROP

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Courtesy of Amazon

Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner

$108.00 $123.59 13% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

King Koil Luxury Air Mattress – Queen

SAVE 33%

king koil air mattress Courtesy of Amazon

King Koil Luxury Air Mattresses

$149.95 $169.95 12% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

 

