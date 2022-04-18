Need More Outlets? This Surge Protector Outlet Extender is 47% Off For a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Stop fumbling over all the wires on your floor and add a bit of organization to your desk set up with the help of a surge protector outlet extender. We’ve raved about their effectiveness, but if you’re in the market for a new one, check out the 47% off deal Amazon’s having for a limited time on the Mifaso 8-in-1 Outlet Extender with USB-C.

Why The Mifaso 8-in-1 Outlet Extender with USB-C Is A Great Deal

Originally $19.99, but now $10.58.

Instant savings of $9.41 with the included clippable 11% off coupon.

47% off its regular price.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

What We Love About The Mifaso 8-in-1 Outlet Extender with USB-C

You don’t need to settle for just two outlets anymore. This surge protector outlet expander will transform your typical 2-plug outlet into five available plugs. They’re all placed widely enough from one another to accommodate even some of the widest plugs you might be using. That way, you don’t need to pick and choose what can be plugged in or not. This outlet extender is an excellent alternative if tabletop-friendly power strips don’t suit your needs.

Secondly, we find it super convenient that it features two USB-A ports with a maximum output of 5V/2.4A. Given how many devices are powered simply through USB, like your smartphones and security cameras, this eliminates the need to have a dedicated outlet for them to charge. Furthermore, there is also a single USB-C port with a maximum output of 5V/3A max to charge newer devices.

Since the Mifaso 8-in-1 Outlet Extender with USB-C plugs directly into an existing outlet, this will lessen the amount of clutter on your floor and near your desk. With its space-saving design, you’ll have better management of all the cables going into it. In the event of a power surge, you can sleep soundly knowing that it will protect the connected gadgets with its 1,800 Joules protection. Whether a storm’s coming or the power grid fluctuates too much, this will offer peace of mind protection.

And lastly, this wall outlet plug is ETL certified with its fire-resistant casing that can withstand temperatures up to 1,382°F. The last thing you want is for it to fry due to some unexpected intense power surge.