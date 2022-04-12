The Anker 757 Powerhouse Is the World’s Longest-Lasting Portable Power Station

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever needed power on the go, you know the benefits of a portable power station. Today, Anker launched the Anker 757 Powerhouse, a miniature power station with a whole lot of buzz.

We’re eager to test Anker’s claims for ourselves, but in the meantime, you can read everything we know about this new power station below.

What We Love About the Anker 757 Powerhouse

The Anker 757 Powerhouse has a lot going for it, including:

More than 3,000 complete charge cycles without any impact on its capacity

50,000-hour rating on all electric components

5-year warranty

Numerous kinds of charging ports

Solar-compatible

At 3,000 complete charge cycles, the Anker 757 Powerhouse boasts six times the industry average. The portable power station features a similar style of battery used in long-range electric vehicles, which means it’s better at distributing power (and charging power) than other types of Lithium-Ion batteries.

However, the ability to charge numerous times doesn’t mean much without durability in other areas, which highlights another major selling point of the 757 Powerhouse. All internal electric parts are rated for up to 50,000 hours of use. That’s roughly 2083.3 days or more than five and a half years of continuous use.

The five-year warranty will help you get a replacement power station if something goes wrong. Five years is three years longer than the average warranty length.

Despite its sizable capacity, the Anker 757 Powerhouse can reach 80% charge in only one hour from a standard AC outlet. For those looking for a renewable power source, Anker will be releasing an optional solar charger that can charge the 757 Powerhouse to about 80% capacity in about 3.6 hours. Given the rising cost of energy, especially gasoline, this offers a promising solution that can help you save money.

It has six AC outlets, one USB-C 100W port, one USB-C 60W port, four USB-A ports, and one car port. It weighs in at 43.8 pounds, with dimensions of 18.2 by 9.4 by 11.3 inches.

Anker 757 Powerhouse Pricing and Availability

The Anker 757 Powerhouse is available for preorder starting today on Anker.com (and includes an early-bird discount.) It will be available for general purchase from Anker and Amazon starting May 9 for $1,399.

