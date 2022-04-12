Save Up to 44% On Anker’s Power Strips, Wireless Chargers and Battery Banks for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you are looking for an easy way to charge all of your devices simultaneously, Anker has several solutions for you — all at great prices, too.

Today, Anker is having a sale on its various wall chargers, power strip surge protectors, battery banks and other accessories on Amazon, with discounts of up to 44% off. We have the full breakdown below of what’s worth checking out, but if there’s one option we’re most ecstatic about, it has to be the Anker 3-in-1 Multi-Device Wireless Charging Station. Besides the generous 36% off discount, this charging station is a handy desktop-friendly wireless charger that also features two USB-A ports on the back to charge all of your other devices.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Why Amazon’s Anker Deals Are Great

In addition to Anker’s esteemed reputation in the electronics space, we have several positive experiences testing and using its various gadgets. In fact, we have an entire roundup dedicated to the best Anker chargers.

The full listing of products covers the gamut, so there’s a solution for all of your charging needs. For example, we love the utility you’ll get out of the Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 Portable Charger because it’s part wall charger for your laptop, part battery bank to charge your other mobile devices on the go. Why carry two separate devices when you can combine them into one?

Outlets are also increasingly tough to find in a very busy desk setup, but with the Anker USB-C Power Strip Surge Protector, you’ll have three outlets at your disposal. It’s one of those tabletop-friendly power strips because it’s been designed for easy access while you’re working. That way, you don’t have to hunt underneath your desk to plug something in. Furthermore, there are three additional USB ports to charge your phone, tablet and other USB devices you might have on you.

And finally, we love chargers that charge our devices quickly. Not only is the Anker 30W PIQ 3.0 USB-C Fast Charger Adapter one an incredibly compact wall adapter, but it’s also powerful enough to even recharge a MacBook Pro thanks to its 30 watts of charging power. These are just a few of the reasons why we love these deals but don’t forget to check out the full listing below.

Courtesy of Amazon.

See All Anker Deals

The Best Amazon Deals For Prime Members