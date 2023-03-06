Power Up With These Top-Rated Anker Chargers, Battery Banks, And Cables With Up To 48% Off

Anker has a massive sale on a variety of excellent charging devices going on right now. There are some discounts of up to 44%, making it the perfect time to buy a new charging hub, a portable charger, or whatever your energy needs are.

The best Anker chargers can help make your life easier by keeping all of your gadgets at top power far faster than a lot of other options. Having the chance to pick yourself up a new power strip or portable charger is ideal. The latter especially useful, as we’re so close to the good hiking season, and great outdoor devices are always worthwhile.

We’ve gone ahead and picked out some of our favorite devices, but there are plenty of other things on sale including some useful cables as well. If you’re looking for something specific, like one of the best iPhone chargers, you’d do well to have a look at these first.

$55.99 $79.99 30% off This 11-in-1 hub has multiple USB ports, an ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio port, and can read both microSD cards and normal SD cards too. It’s got it all.

$23.99 $39.99 40% off This portable charger has a 5m000mAh capacity, has high-speed charging for convenience, and comes with a 24-month warranty as well.

$25.59 $42.99 40% off This compact power strip has three outlets and is ideal for charging phones or other gadgets when you need extra power. It’s especially good for a bedside table, thanks to not having to reach for plugs.

$195.99 $299.99 35% off If you need a charging station with more oomph, then this is the one for you. This charger has dual thunderbolt 3 ports, six USB ports in total, and plenty more besides that. It means you can use it to display things on a TV, while also charging several devices at once.