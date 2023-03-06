Skip to main content
Subscribe

Power Up With These Top-Rated Anker Chargers, Battery Banks, And Cables With Up To 48% Off

Anker chargers against blue textured background.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Anker has a massive sale on a variety of excellent charging devices going on right now. There are some discounts of up to 44%, making it the perfect time to buy a new charging hub, a portable charger, or whatever your energy needs are.

The best Anker chargers can help make your life easier by keeping all of your gadgets at top power far faster than a lot of other options. Having the chance to pick yourself up a new power strip or portable charger is ideal. The latter especially useful, as we’re so close to the good hiking season, and great outdoor devices are always worthwhile.

We’ve gone ahead and picked out some of our favorite devices, but there are plenty of other things on sale including some useful cables as well. If you’re looking for something specific, like one of the best iPhone chargers, you’d do well to have a look at these first.

See All Anker Deals
Power Up With These Anker Chargers With Up To 48% Off

Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB C Docking Station

$55.99 $79.99 30% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This 11-in-1 hub has multiple USB ports, an ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio port, and can read both microSD cards and normal SD cards too. It’s got it all.

Power Up With These Anker Chargers With Up To 48% Off

Anker Portable Charger

$23.99 $39.99 40% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This portable charger has a 5m000mAh capacity, has high-speed charging for convenience, and comes with a 24-month warranty as well.

Power Up With These Anker Chargers With Up To 48% Off

Anker USB C Power Strip

$25.59 $42.99 40% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This compact power strip has three outlets and is ideal for charging phones or other gadgets when you need extra power. It’s especially good for a bedside table, thanks to not having to reach for plugs.

Power Up With These Anker Chargers With Up To 48% Off

Anker 577 Thunderbolt Docking Station

$195.99 $299.99 35% off

Buy Now On Amazon

If you need a charging station with more oomph, then this is the one for you. This charger has dual thunderbolt 3 ports, six USB ports in total, and plenty more besides that. It means you can use it to display things on a TV, while also charging several devices at once.

Power Up With These Anker Chargers With Up To 48% Off

Anker PowerCore Solar 20000

This is the perfect choice for those who love the outdoors. Not only does it have a sizeable 20,000 mAh capacity, but it’s splashproof, dustproof, has dual ports, can be solar powered, and even has a flashlight.

Most Popular

‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’

Chris Rock Shreds Will Smith With Oscar Slap Jokes: 'Everybody Called Him a B---- And Who Does He Hit? Me'

Oprah Winfrey Reportedly Just Bought a Big Chunk of Maui for Nearly $6.6 Million

Pistol Pete’s NCAA Scoring Record Will Cost Detroit Mercy $27,500

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad