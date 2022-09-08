Need More Ports? This Adorable Anker Outlet Extender Is Just $16 With This Hidden Coupon Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It doesn’t matter how many outlets you have, it never seems like you have quite enough for everything (especially in an age of USB connections). Good news: Anker has a power outlet extender that can help, turning a single outlet into six different ports. And best of all? You can do all this for just $16 with a discount code at checkout.

Anker’s a trusted brand, so you don’t have to worry about voltage or compatibility issues. This extender provides three fast-charging AC outlets, two USB-A ports and one USB-C port. It’s ideal for setting up a single charging station for your phone and tablet.

Courtesy of Anker

What Makes the Anker Outlet Extender a Great Deal

Originally $30, now only $16

Instant savings of $14

46% off its original price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members

What We Love About This Anker Outlet Extender

It sometimes feels like there are never enough outlets, especially when you’re looking for a way to power up your smartwatch, phone and tablet simultaneously. The problem is only exacerbated when you’re in a rush and need a quick charge. This Anker Outlet Extender can handle all those problems, even that dead-battery issue.

It comes with three AC outlets for devices like lamps or something that might need a power brick, and it also includes two USB-A ports for standard charging and a USB-C port equipped with Anker Power Delivery for fast charging. One of the best features is its design; the extender is laid out in a way that doesn’t hog too much space.

It’s also compact enough to go nearly anywhere. Stash it in your bag for travel to those pesky hotel rooms that hide the outlets behind a bolted-down bed.

A seven-point safety system is in place to prevent damage to your devices, including a fire-retardant casing, shock protection, and more. If something does happen, the extender comes with an 18-month warranty and a lifetime $25,000 connected equipment warranty.

That means that as long as the Anker Outlet Extender still functions, any device connected is protected against damage.

Interested? Use the code ANKER9232S at checkout to drop the price to $16.

