Anker’s Portable Power Station Is a Survival Gear Must-Have (and It’s 48% Off!)

Portable power stations have shown incredible utility, mainly when power outages occur and there’s a long period before it’s restored. With spring on the horizon, they’re also great for outdoor excursions on the weekend when outlets are nowhere in sight.

If you’re looking for one of the most versatile power stations around, check out Amazon’s deal on the Anker PowerHouse II 400 388Wh Portable Power Station. Not only does it have every sort of power solution imaginable to juice all of your devices, but it currently has a discount of 48% off. That sizable discount takes this power station from $460 down to $240 — just in time for warm-weather excursions.

USE COUPON CODE: POWERHOUSE30

Why The Anker PowerHouse II 400 388Wh Portable Power Station Is A Great Deal

Originally $459.99, but now $239.99

Instant savings of $220 with coupon code: POWERHOUSE30

48% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About The Anker PowerHouse II 400 388Wh Portable Power Station

Whether you’re looking to top off your smartphones or power something more substantial like laptops and other small appliances, it comes with various charging ports to meet all of your demands. Given how many mobile gadgets offer fast charging technologies, the 60W USB-C port uses Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology to optimize charges for most mobile devices. In fact, you can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to about 50% with 40 minutes of charging.

It features a car socket and AC outlet for even more utility. Just know that safety is also a top priority with this power station because it will automatically shut off if the AC outlet exceeds a max power output of 300W. On top of that, its pure sine wave inverter ensures that the power it’s putting out is stable as what you get from home.

Oh yes, there’s more. We also love its compact size and space-saving design, which makes it perfect for weekend getaways. There’s even an included built-in LED flashlight and LED light bar so that when the sun goes down, it can still supply ambient lighting. In emergencies, you can also set the LED flashlight to SOS mode. For those situations when you’re without power for some time, it supports charging via solar panels as well. Now, who doesn’t like free power, right?

Alternatively, if want something just a bit smaller, there’s also the Anker 523 289Wh Portable Power Station, which is down to $219.99 when you apply coupon code POWERHOUSE31 at checkout. It’s very similar to the Anker 400 in terms of ports and plugs.

