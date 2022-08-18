This SPY-Tested Anker Power Station Could Be a Lifesaver During Hurricane Season. Or Flood Season. Or Forrest Fire Season. Or…

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is slowly winding down, but hurricane season is here. From now through November 30, anyone at risk should be vigilant and prepared for possible power outages, at the least. At the same time, other areas of the country are bracing for more record heat waves, forrest fires, earthquakes, mega-storms and floods. We wouldn’t be surprised if swarms of locusts were next. For all these reasons, a portable power station is one piece of emergency gear you should seriously consider.

SPY has tested a lot of power stations, and Anker makes some of the best. The company is best known for its chargers, and so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the company has also invested heavily in producing power stations. Earlier this year, the company debuted the Anker 757 Powerhouse, the world’s longest-lasting portable power station.

Today, Amazon has a sweet deal on the Anker Powerhouse II 300 power station, which makes it $240 for a limited time — down from its normal price of $359.99. You’ll stay one step ahead of whatever disaster may happen. Meanwhile, these gadgets can be super handy during camping trips, tailgating parties and outdoor get-togethers.

SPY editors have tested and rated this particular product for quality, and it’s easily one of the top products in the category, especially at this price.

Why the Anker Powerhouse II 300 Is a Great Deal

In our experience, Anker makes some of the most reliable power stations, and this is a great mid-range model for folks that can’t afford or don’t need the larger models. Brands like Anker and Jackery also make massive power stations, but those gadgets come with much, much higher price tags. The Powerhouse II 300 will still hold more than enough power for most people, and it also uses Anker’s fast-charging technology.

Originally $359.99, but now $239.99

Instant savings of $120.00

33% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Anker Powerhouse II 300

First and foremost, we love that it’s been discounted to $240. If you missed out on the deal for the Anker Powerhouse II 400 in June, now’s the perfect opportunity to snag this other model for peak hurricane season, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts will have above-average activity this year.

Having the Anker Powerhouse II 300 on hand for natural disasters such as hurricanes, fires and floods is useful because it can charge an assortment of things. Whether it’s your smartphone to catch the latest news updates or a mini fridge to keep foods from spoiling, this power station will buy you time until the electricity is restored.

You can power up to eight devices simultaneously because it features a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, two DC ports and a car socket. For your smaller electronics, such as laptops, tablets, and phones, you can leverage its 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port. This fast charging port can juice a MacBook Air to 50% in 40 minutes.

We also love how Anker has designed it for portability. There is a handle to help pick up this 9.24-pound power station, and there’s even an integrated flashlight that can illuminate an area.

And lastly, if the power is out for several days, you can always pick up the optional solar panel. That way, you can recharge the power station during the day for enough charge to use at night.

