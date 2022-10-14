Anker’s 6-Outlet Power Strip Is 41% Off and Almost Sold Out!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Outlets, we can never seem to find enough of them to satisfy our growing list of gadgets in the home. Sometimes you have to come to a decision on what you keep plugged in and what you should take out. Well, you won’t have to do much of that with Amazon’s deal happening right now for a limited time on Anker’s PowerPort Strip 6.

That’s because it’s 41% off its normal price, which makes it equally as good as the stuff we saw on super discount during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale very recently. If you missed out on snagging yourself a power extender deal, then this is your opportunity.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why The Anker PowerPort Strip 6 Is a Great Deal

Originally $33.99, but now $19.99

Instant savings of $14

41% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Anker PowerPort Strip 6

We all know that two wall outlets is simply never enough, especially when it’s intended to power the stuff around your home office work setup. The Anker PowerPort Strip 6 has a generous six outlets at your disposal, with two of them offering additional support for those wider than normal sized power adapters with its thoughtful, spacious design.

Secondly, it could technically be a tabletop friendly power strip because of its 6.6-feet cord that’s more than plenty to go from your wall outlet to your desk. Furthermore, it features three USB-A ports that deliver 18W of total output. Better yet, you won’t have to worry whether or not it’s charging your gadgets efficiently through its USB-ports because Anker’s PowerIU technology will automatically detect what you connect and it’ll supply the most optimal charge to it,

And lastly, it’ll keep all of your connected devices safe from power surges. In fact, it can handle power surges up to 1290 joules — plus, its offers overload protection and a fire-resistant casing to keep itself safe. Best of all, you’re going to be paying under $20 to pick it up, which is substantial because Anker’s reputation in the charging space.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Wall Outlets With USB Charging Ports