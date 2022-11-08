Anker Soundcore Rave Neo 2 And Party 2 Help Bring The Party With You

While the outdoor party season may well be over, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to celebrate. Whether you’re hosting a get-together at home, off on vacation, or just meeting up in the park, sometimes you need one of the best outdoor speakers to help you set the mood.

If you’re looking for something new and shiny, and you’re not worried about smart speakers, then you’ll be overjoyed to hear that Anker Soundcore has just released two new speakers: the Rave Neo 2 at $179.99 and Rave Party 2 at $229.99. Both of these speakers can put out excellent sound and are portable, but they have some key differences to make sure they’re both worthwhile.

Courtesy of Soundcore

Courtesy of Soundcore

Why We’re Excited About the Anker Soundcore Rave 2 Speakers

Let’s kick off with the Rave Neo 2. This is the cheaper of the two options, and has 80W stereo sound for impressive audio quality and broadcasting, is IPX7 waterproof, and has a battery life of up to 18 hours. What’s really cool about this one though, is that it actually floats on water, which is perfect for pool parties.

The Rave Party 2 has a larger price tag, but it also comes with a few more features. For starters, the 120W stereo sound should cover even the loudest of needs you have. It also comes with a 16-hour battery life, has a slot to plug in a microphone for singalongs, and can charge other devices too.

Both devices also work with PartyCast 2.0, which allows you to connect multiple speakers at once for a more impressive display of sound, and can help show off visually with a cool light show.

Courtesy of Soundcore

Anker Soundcore Rave 2 Speakers Pricing And Availability

If you’re down to party with the new Anker Soundcore Rave 2 speakers, then you’ll be glad to know they’re both on Amazon to buy right now. The Rave Neo 2 is $179.99, and the Rave Party 2 is $229.99. You’ll also be able to grab them at some Walmart outlets too.