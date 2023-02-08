Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are Finally On Sale And Down To $200 Again

Some of the best wireless earbuds are on sale again at a great price. That’s right, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are down to $200 once more, which is the cheapest they’ve been since the holiday period. That means today’s a great day to invest in a better audio experience.

A lot of people will be clamoring for these earbuds just because they’ve got the Apple branding and they’re on sale, but it’s not just the name that’s worth money here, as the earbuds themselves are actually pretty incredible. So, why not get a little treat today?

$199.99 $249.99 20% off

A Worthy Upgrade

As our writer said in their review of the Apple AirPods Pro 2, “There’s plenty to get excited about with Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, especially if you’re an Apple user that’s grown accustomed to using a standard pair of AirPods or even the first version of the Pros… For most, however, there’s enough here to warrant an upgrade — and to be more than satisfied with your purchase.”

Basically, if you want some feature-complete earbuds with incredible audio, then these are an excellent shout, especially if you’re someone in the Apple ecosystem anyway. Both the active noise cancelling and transparency modes work well, with the latter now being adjustable to ignore really loud noises if you want.

They’re comfortable, which is always a huge boon when you could be sitting with these in your ears for hours on end, and you can actually raise and lower the volume of them with tiny notches on the interior of each earbud. They’re just very solid earbuds, so it’s a great idea to make a move on them if you’ve been waiting for a good deal.