Apple iPad (10th Gen) Review: Ten Generations In And Still Going Strong

Ten models in, it’s highly unlikely that the original iPad line will be slowing down anytime soon. Even though I’ve been spoiled by other models, like the iPad Air and iPad Pro series, I somehow find myself always going back to the original.

The Apple iPad (10th generation) may be competing against its siblings for that coveted title of best tablet on the market, but after using it for a couple of months, I subsequently realized it’s a powerful, all-around computing device. Whether it’s for work or pleasure, watching videos, or typing up stories, the 10th generation iPad offers that balance of features and affordability that make it the tablet for the masses.

It’s also up there as one of the best Apple gifts for the holiday season.

The Verdict: Sporting a refreshed design, the 10th generation Apple iPad is still the best tablet you can find combining its rich features, stylish design, and speedy performance.

Apple iPad (10th Gen): At a Glance

Pros Stylish new redesign

Great value for its features & performance

Excellent multi-tasking

Supports Apple Pencil Cons Camera isn’t great for low light

Slight display distortion at wide angles

SPECS:

Display 10.9-inch 2360 x 1650 Liquid Retina Display Dimensions 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28-inches Weight 1.05 pounds Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO Processor Apple A14 Bionic chip Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Rear Camera 12MP Wide camera Front Camera 12MP Wide camera Included in the Box Apple 10.9-Inch iPad, USB-C Charge Cable, 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Deisgn: Apple iPad (10th Gen)

Flaunting a refreshed design, the iPad (10th Gen) looks chic and stylish with its long overdue redesign. I really love the bright new color options that Apple made available, especially the yellow that I’ve been testing. It pops and certainly commands attention, but I also love the addition of the pin connectors on its back — allowing for even more accessories to attach to it, like the new Magic Keyboard.

There’s also a higher screen-to-body ratio this time around because the Touch ID sensor has been fashioned into the power button. Likewise, I’m also pleased by the transition to using a USB-C connection instead of the typical Lightning one used by all previous models.

Pairing all of this with its premium aluminum construction, the Apple iPad (10th Gen) wins brownie points for being a stylish tablet at an affordable cost.

Display Apple iPad (10th Gen)

Front and center, you have its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display. Frankly, I found it more than adequate for surfing the web and watching the occasional YouTube video. However, it lacks the color saturation and wider clarity I’ve experienced on other OLED-based displays.

The colors are a bit more muted, but still acceptable. Although, there’s a bit of distortion at wider viewing angles. It’s not terrible, but noticeable nonetheless. As for peak brightness output, I managed to get a reading of 600 lux right against the screen.

New to this year’s iPad is its support for the 1st generation Apple Pencil. It may not be a substantial buying factor for some, but I personally feel that this addition simply boosts the iPad’s arsenal. With it, the iPad (10th Gen) effectively becomes a digital notebook perfect for students and professionals that constantly take notes.

Software: Apple iPad (10th Gen)

One area in which the iPad (10th Gen) matches its own peers (think the iPad Pro series) is in the software experience. With PadOS 16, you’re still getting the core experiences that not only are suitable for tablets but also features that make it a powerful computing device.

John Velasco | SPY

This, of course, is in reference to the side-by-side multitasking between apps and the number of third-party apps optimized for tablets. This is without a doubt the single most reason why PadOS outclasses its closest rivals. No other tablet experience comes close to matching its depth and utility to getting work done.

Performance: Apple iPad (10th Gen)

Underneath its aluminum chassis, the iPad (10th Gen) is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. It’s been good at handling frequent tasks such as navigating around the interface, playing games, and watching videos. However, I could tell that it wasn’t as fluid as other high-end tablets I’ve tested.

It’s really not a dealbreaker, since it suffices for most things, but after I ran synthetic benchmark tests like GeekBench 5, it’s clearly not as heavy-handed as others with a score of 4,034. This is especially evident when I ran graphically intensive games because it did exhibit some minor lag.

Camera: Apple iPad (10th Gen)

I may refrain from taking photos with a tablet, but when it’s the only thing around, you bet I’ll use it. Luckily, the iPad (10th Gen) features a decent 10-megapixel wide-angle lens around the back that’s good enough to capture the occasional snapshot. Details are plentiful and colors have enough saturation, but it struggles at balancing out the exposure with high-contrast scenes.

While I found it acceptable under sunny conditions, the iPad’s camera struggles under low-light situations. Images often appear murky with noticeable noise in the shadows.

As for recording video, it maxes out at 4K 60 FPS, which is what I’d expect to find on most devices nowadays.

Battery Life: Apple iPad (10th Gen)

For the average person, I believe the Apple iPad (10th Gen) would easily provide a few days of usage before needing a recharge. However, power users, myself included, routinely got it a smidge above the 50% mark after a full day’s use. It’s not bad, and actually what I expected, but it still beats the results I often get with most laptops which unfortunately tap out after several hours.

Following the shift we saw with the iPad Pro series, the 10th generation Apple iPad also ditched the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. The iPad took 140 minutes to completely charge using the included 20W charger that came with it. This time is about average in my opinion, especially when the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ I tested previously took 171 minutes.

Overall, the battery life is what I expected. It’s average.

The Verdict: Should You Buy The Apple iPad (10th Gen)?

Despite the $120 price increase over its predecessor, the iPad (10th Gen) is still the most versatile, all-around tablet you’ll find. Really, it has everything you could ask for — whether your intention is to use it for work or play.

Of course, it doesn’t have the same muscle power as the iPad Pro series, but it’s still nonetheless equipped with enough responsiveness and finesse to handle everyday tasks. Plus, its starting cost of $449 still provides users with the same excellent multi-tasking functionality that power users such as myself crave.