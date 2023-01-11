Nearly Half the Cost of the Newest Model, the 9th Gen Apple iPad Is a Steal at Under $250

Tablets have been with us for quite a while, and now, they’re more useful than ever. You can use your tablet for gaming, watching movies on the go, helping your child get a head start on learning, and even working.

If you’ve been looking for a good tablet, you’re in luck! Best Buy is having a flash sale on a 64 GB iPad for $80.00 off its original price. This deal won’t last long, so act fast if you’re interested.

There are plenty of capable tablets out there, but for many of us, there’s no beating the iPad. Take a look below at what we love about this one in particular.

Free shipping or in-store pickup at your local Best Buy

There are plenty of good tablets out there, but the iPad is king for a reason. Apple has been making them for over a decade, and, in that time, they’ve turned a fun toy for letting your kids play fruit ninja into a dynamic machine capable of doing almost anything a computer can do.

This specific iPad is a 2021 model, but don’t let that scare you off. You won’t lose too much function compared to the newest iPad, but you will save several hundred dollars on the price.

This iPad is loaded with features, including stereo speakers, a 10.2-Inch retina display, 64 GB of storage, up to ten hours of battery life, and an A13 bionic chip. It also includes a touch ID, a 12MP ultrawide front camera, and an 8MP wide back camera.

We love this deal; it’s an easy-to-use name-brand tablet that sets you back for less than $300.00! If you, however, prefer Android products over Apple, take a look at our favorite Android tablets here.