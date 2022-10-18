Apple Adds M2 Chip and Apple Pencil Hover Function To Its New iPad Pro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

On top of announcing its latest entry-level iPad, Apple also quietly announced its new iPad Pro line. What’s new with this one you ask?

Well, much like Apple’s line of MacBook announced at WWDC 2022 earlier in the summer, the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will also be outfitted with the new M2 chip for even more muscle power to handle whatever you throw at them. You can actually order them right now starting at $799, with general availability set for October 26.

What We Love About the M2-Powered Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen)

Yes, it’s not all that surprising that the sixth generation iPad Pro line got the upgrade to Apple’s M2 chip. The newer piece of silicon replaces the M1 chipset that powered the previous fifth generation iPad Pro line, bringing along a 35% boost in graphics processing and up to 15% overall processing performance than the M1.

Quite simply, it’s a faster, more responsive iPad Pro that will cater to every kind of user — from basic users that watch a lot of streaming content, to power users looking to edit 4K footage with apps like Photoshop and Davinci Resolve. Pair it with a handy folio keyboard case of some kind, then you’ll have a versatile tablet that can be a serious laptop replacement.

Another big upgrade for the iPad Pro (6th Gen) is that it comes with Wi-Fi 6E support. While most people wouldn’t be thrilled as much about the addition, those who can’t stand buffering their favorite streaming shows will know how much it’ll be an asset. That’s because it delivers download speeds of 2.4Gb/s, which is twice as fast as the last generation. There’s also 5G sub-6GHz and mmWave support for those that opt to go with the Wi-Fi + Cellular models.

And lastly, Apple is enhancing the experience when it’s paired with the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) by adding a new hover function. It’s very similar to the hover function employed by Samsung Galaxy devices with the S Pen stylus, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This new Apple Pencil hover function allows the iPad Pro to detect it up to 12 mm above the display, or roughly close to half an inch, by adding new functions when it’s hovered over something.

Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen) Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders are now available for the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th Gen), starting at $799 and $1,099 respectively for the base Wi-Fi models. You’ll pay an extra $200 for the versions with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, but they’ll also be available in storage options between 12GB and 2TB. You’ll be able to buy them in retail stores starting on October 26, but you can place a pre-order right now.

