If You’ve Ever Thought Of Buying a Streaming Stick, Now Is The Time Because They’re All On Sale

No one has time for cable anymore. Waiting for a commercial to end so you can binge your show is so 2010. If you want to make a dumb TV smart (or you just just can't stand the interface on your smart TV), these offer an easy way to do it.

Almost everything is eligible for Prime shipping, too, so you could in theory have one of these before the weekend if you act fast.

What We Love About The Apple TV

The Apple TV is the ideal option for anyone already immersed in the ecosystem. Not only does it work seamlessly with iOS devices, but it comes packed with a lot of features and an intuitive, easy-to-use remote. It also supports 4K HDR with Dolby Vision, something that a lot of other streaming devices do not.

While it’s not a stick (more of a set-top box), the Apple TV works with almost all streaming services. Naturally, it caters to Apple TV+ slightly more than the others, but it’s also a great option for playing Apple Arcade games on the big screen. Right now, the 32GB model is available for just $100, down from its usual price of $180.

What We Love About The Amazon Fire Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick caters to a wide range of users, from those that just need the bare minimum in streaming and resolution to those that want the highest possible quality. If you’re a fan of Amazon Luna, the Fire Stick makes it easy to stream games straight to your TV. There’s a lower-end model (the Fire TV Stick Lite) that’s available for just $20 right now. It’s resolution is capped at 1080p, but it’s easy to hide behind your TV and keep it out of sight.

If you want better quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is compatible with Wi-Fi 6, supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and a whole lot more. it’s the best pick for movie buffs with home theater setups, and right now it’s only $40, down from its usual $55. Users that lean more toward the Alexa ecosystem in their smart home will get the most use out of the Fire Stick, as it integrates seamlessly and lets you control your home from your TV.

What We Love About The Google Chromecast (HD)

Chromecast has the most elegant design of any of the streaming devices, provided you don’t mind it dangling from behind your TV. It supports up to 4K HDR, works with Google Assistant, and makes it easy to broadcast your TV audio through any Google Assistant-compatible smart speakers you might have throughout the house. The Google Chromecast is currently 20% off, bringing the price down to $40 from its original $50

There’s also a slightly less powerful model available for $20 that only streams up to 1080p, but otherwise has all the same features as its 4K cousin.

What We Love About Roku

Roku is one of the most popular options for a streaming device. The intuitive interface makes it simple to set up and use right away, and even people with no previous experience can figure it out with ease. It’s ideal for use in an AirBNB or something similar, or just for your in-laws to use when they visit.

Right now, the Roku Express is only $18 instead of its usual $30. It’s compatible with almost all streaming services, but tops out at 1080p. The Roku 4K is 50% off at $25 from its standard $50.