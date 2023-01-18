Apple‘s New MacBook Pro Models Feature New Silicon Chips and Insane Battery Life

In this day and age, it’s difficult to imagine a more crucial possession than a laptop. It’s where we work, where we learn, and for many of us, where we watch movies and TV. We use our laptops for everything, and we owe it to ourselves to upgrade them every now and then as the technology and capabilities improve.

We heard a lot of exciting news out of CES this year, including announcements of some great new PC laptops. For many of us, however, the only way to go when it comes to computers is with a Mac.

Luckily, Apple has recently announced a brand-new MacBook Pro. It has all the classic features that Apple fans have come to know and love, plus some exciting advances that you won’t want to miss!

Take a look at what we know so far about the new MacBook Pro models:

What We Love About the New MacBook Pro

Apple is one of the best-selling computer brands in the world, and with good reason: they are some of, if not the best, computers on the market! Apple’s Macs and MacBooks are easy to use, stylish, and, most importantly, capable of getting the job done.

The new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models feature Apple’s next-gen silicon chips: the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. The new chips are built to handle just about anything you throw at them at speeds that dwarf previous models; couple this with the new MacBook Pro’s ridiculously long 22-hour battery life, and you’re in business!

The new MacBook Pro models come with Apple’s latest OS: Ventura. They also include features such as an unprecedented 8K display capability, a 1080p HD FaceTime camera, WiFi 6E (twice as fast as the previous generation), a six-speaker sound system, and studio-tier microphones.

Pricing and Availability

If you’re interested in purchasing one of the new laptops, you’re in luck! The M2 Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models are available today and will cost you $1,999 and $2,499 ($1,849 and $2,299 for education), respectively.

If you’re looking for more budget-friendly options, check out some of our favorite portable laptops here.